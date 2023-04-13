Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Western Alliance Bancorporation
  News
  Summary
    WAL   US9576381092

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-13 pm EDT
32.15 USD   +1.84%
05:37pHedge funds bought financial stocks amid banking turmoil, says S&P
RE
04/10Western Alliance Bancorporation : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
04/10Western Alliance Bancorporation : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Hedge funds bought financial stocks amid banking turmoil, says S&P

04/13/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P Global logo on its offices in New York's financial district

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds increased their exposure to stocks in the financial sector amid the banking turmoil in March, as they saw a buying opportunity at lower prices, S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a note on Thursday.

"Hedge funds used the bank stress as an early buying opportunity, dismissing speculation that a significant crisis was at play," S&P said, adding the firms boosted their exposure to financials by 5.5%, after having reduced it by 3.9% in February. Retail investors also increased their bets by 1%.

Hedge funds raised their exposure to financials more than any other sector, according to S&P, which tracks assets listed in the U.S.. Hedge funds added $13.5 billion in stocks in all sectors in March.

Hedge funds' positioning in the banking sector came in a month when U.S. banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed, followed by Credit Suisse's rescue.

"The group saw an opportunity to pick up banking names at a significant decline and, in order to do so, sold down holdings in the better-performing materials and energy sectors," Christopher Blake, executive director of S&P Global Issuer Solutions wrote.

Citadel, one of the world's most profitable hedge funds, said in March in a regulatory filing it bought a 5.3% stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation, which was seen as a sign of confidence in the battered sector.

Traditional asset managers, another group of investors tracked by S&P, cut their positioning in financials by 1.1% and also slashed $20.2 billion in equities stakes across other sectors.

Overall, the financials sector has not recovered from the losses. The KBW Bank Index and the S&P 500 Banks Index are down 18.6% and 12.9% year to date, respectively, and both are roughly flat in April.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Sonali Paul)

By Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 716 M - -
Net income 2023 897 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,96x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 3 432 M 3 432 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 365
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Alliance Bancorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 31,57 $
Average target price 55,93 $
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Vecchione President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale M. Gibbons Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Bruce D. Beach Chairman
Jeffrey Semonovich Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy W. Boothe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION-46.99%3 432
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%161 688
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.39%73 992
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.96%51 306
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.21%47 340
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.89%40 696
