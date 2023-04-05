Advanced search
    WAL   US9576381092

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  19:01:14 05/04/2023 BST
29.53 USD   -11.90%
Western Alliance Bancorp's deposits fall 11% on U.S. banking crisis fallout

04/05/2023 | 06:35pm BST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Western Alliance Bancorporation said on Wednesday its first-quarter deposits were 11% lower than at the end of 2022, as customers spooked by the U.S. banking crisis pulled out funds.

The bank held total deposits of $47.6 billion as of March 31, down from $53.6 billion as of end-2022.

Regional banks, whose stocks have been battered since the collapse of two mid-sized U.S. lenders last month, have been trying to assure customers that their deposits are secure after the recent bank runs whipsawed the global financial ecosystem.

"As noted previously, the bank experienced elevated net deposit outflows surrounding the announcements of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank closures in mid-March," Western Alliance said.

Shares of the bank pared losses after falling as much as 19%. The stock was last down nearly 12% at $29.53 in midday trading.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 945 M - 2 362 M
Net income 2023 1 061 M - 851 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,54x
Yield 2023 4,30%
Capitalization 3 644 M 3 644 M 2 923 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 365
Free-Float 85,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 33,52 $
Average target price 69,07 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Vecchione President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale M. Gibbons Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Bruce D. Beach Chairman
Jeffrey Semonovich Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy W. Boothe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION-43.72%3 644
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%157 782
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.63%72 425
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.35%51 341
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.65%47 044
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.44%41 355
