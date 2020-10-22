Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Alliance Bancorporation    WAL

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Alliance Bancorporation : 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

EARNINGS CALL

3rd QUARTER 2020

October 23, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines (including changes related to CECL); supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press release as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

2

3rd Quarter 2020 |

Financial Highlights

Q3-20

Q2-20

Q3-19

Earnings & Profitability

Net Interest Income

$

284.7

$

298.4

$

266.4

Net Income

EPS

Pre Provision Net Revenue1

181.3

204.9

159.7

Net Income

135.8

93.3

127.4

$135.8 million

$1.36

EPS

1.36

0.93

1.24

Net Interest Margin

3.71%

4.19%

4.41%

Efficiency Ratio1

39.7

35.1

43.2

PPNR1

ROTCE1

ROAA

1.66

1.22

1.94

ROTCE1

18.73

13.60

19.41

$181.3 million

18.73%

Balance Sheet & Capital

Total Loans, Gross

$

26,014

$

25,029

$

20,153

Total Deposits

28,843

27,545

22,441

Loan Growth

Deposit Growth

CET1 Ratio

10.0%

10.2%

10.3%

TCE Ratio1

8.9%

8.9%

10.1%

$985 million

$1.3 billion

Tangible Book Value per Share1

$

29.03

$

27.84

$

25.60

Asset Quality

15.6%, annualized

18.8%, annualized

Provision for Credit losses2

$

14.7

$

92.0

$

3.8

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

8.2

5.5

0.6

Tangible Book

Total Loan ACL/

Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs

6.5

86.5

4.4

Value per

Funded Loans

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) / Avg. Loans

0.13%

0.09%

(0.01)%

Share1

Total Loan ACL / Funded Loans

1.37

1.39

0.86

NPAs3 / Total Assets

0.47

0.47

0.25

$29.03

1.37%

Dollars in millions, except EPS

1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunded loan

3

commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

3) Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

Q3-20

Q2-20

Q3-19

Interest Income

$

304.8

$

318.2

$

315.6

Interest Expense

(20.1)

(19.8)

(49.2)

Net Interest Income

$

284.7

1

$

298.4

$

266.4

Gain on Sales & Valuation of Assets

5.9

4.6

3.4

2

BOLI Enhancement

-

5.6

-

Other

14.7

11.1

16.1

Non-Interest Income

$

20.6

$

21.3

$

19.4

Net Revenue

$

305.3

$

319.7

$

285.8

Salaries and Employee Benefits

(78.8)

(69.6)

(71.0)

3

Deposit Costs

(3.2)

(3.5)

(11.5)

Loss on OREO

(0.1)

-

(3.4)

Other

(42.0)

(41.7)

(40.3)

Non-Interest Expense

$

(124.1)

$

(114.8)

$

(126.1)

Pre-Provision Net Revenue1

$

181.3

$

204.9

$

159.7

4

Provision for Credit Losses2

(14.7)

(92.0)

(3.8)

5

Pre-Tax Income

$

166.6

$

112.9

$

155.9

Income Tax

(30.8)

(19.6)

(28.5)

Net Income

$

135.8

$

93.3

$

127.4

Diluted Shares

100.1

100.0

102.5

Earnings Per Share

$

1.36

$

0.93

$

1.24

Dollars in millions, except EPS

Q3 2020 Highlights

  1. Net Interest Income decreased $13.7 million primarily as a result of changes in prepayment assumptions on PPP loans that resulted in reversal of $6.4 million in net deferred loan fee accretion recognized in Q2-20 and a decrease of $4.2 million in current quarter accretion
  2. Gain on Sales and Valuation of Assets consists of FMV gains of $5.9 million on equity securities and HFS loans
  1. Salaries & Employee benefits increased primarily related to short-term incentive accruals and a decrease in deferred compensation expense on PPP loan originations
  2. PPNR decreased $23.6 million primarily as a result of a reduction in net interest income
  3. Provision for Credit Losses decreased $77.3 million due to improvement in economic forecasts relative to June 30 and loan growth in segments with lower loss rates

1)

Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

2)

Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunded

4

loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 20:34:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
04:35pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04:28pWESTERN ALLIANCE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
04:11pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
10/13WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release ..
BU
10/12WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
10/09WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Bank Acquires Galton Funding
PU
09/14Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Western Alliance Bancorporatio..
PR
08/13WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 230 M - -
Net income 2020 386 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 2,58%
Capitalization 3 873 M 3 873 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 835
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Alliance Bancorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 41,90 $
Last Close Price 38,78 $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Vecchione President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Gary Sarver Executive Chairman
Timothy W. Boothe Chief Operating Officer
Dale M. Gibbons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Semonovich Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION-31.96%3 873
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.95%165 006
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-24.72%56 847
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.6.75%52 264
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.24%48 650
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.55%44 907
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group