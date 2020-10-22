Western Alliance Bancorporation : 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
10/22/2020 | 04:35pm EDT
EARNINGS CALL
3rd QUARTER 2020
October 23, 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines (including changes related to CECL); supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press release as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Financial Highlights
Q3-20
Q2-20
Q3-19
Earnings & Profitability
Net Interest Income
$
284.7
$
298.4
$
266.4
Net Income
EPS
Pre Provision Net Revenue1
181.3
204.9
159.7
Net Income
135.8
93.3
127.4
$135.8 million
$1.36
EPS
1.36
0.93
1.24
Net Interest Margin
3.71%
4.19%
4.41%
Efficiency Ratio1
39.7
35.1
43.2
PPNR1
ROTCE1
ROAA
1.66
1.22
1.94
ROTCE1
18.73
13.60
19.41
$181.3 million
18.73%
Balance Sheet & Capital
Total Loans, Gross
$
26,014
$
25,029
$
20,153
Total Deposits
28,843
27,545
22,441
Loan Growth
Deposit Growth
CET1 Ratio
10.0%
10.2%
10.3%
TCE Ratio1
8.9%
8.9%
10.1%
$985 million
$1.3 billion
Tangible Book Value per Share1
$
29.03
$
27.84
$
25.60
Asset Quality
15.6%, annualized
18.8%, annualized
Provision for Credit losses2
$
14.7
$
92.0
$
3.8
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
8.2
5.5
0.6
Tangible Book
Total Loan ACL/
Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs
6.5
86.5
4.4
Value per
Funded Loans
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) / Avg. Loans
0.13%
0.09%
(0.01)%
Share1
Total Loan ACL / Funded Loans
1.37
1.39
0.86
NPAs3 / Total Assets
0.47
0.47
0.25
$29.03
1.37%
1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunded loan
3) Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.
3) Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
Q3-20
Q2-20
Q3-19
Interest Income
$
304.8
$
318.2
$
315.6
Interest Expense
(20.1)
(19.8)
(49.2)
Net Interest Income
$
284.7
1
$
298.4
$
266.4
Gain on Sales & Valuation of Assets
5.9
4.6
3.4
2
BOLI Enhancement
-
5.6
-
Other
14.7
11.1
16.1
Non-Interest Income
$
20.6
$
21.3
$
19.4
Net Revenue
$
305.3
$
319.7
$
285.8
Salaries and Employee Benefits
(78.8)
(69.6)
(71.0)
3
Deposit Costs
(3.2)
(3.5)
(11.5)
Loss on OREO
(0.1)
-
(3.4)
Other
(42.0)
(41.7)
(40.3)
Non-Interest Expense
$
(124.1)
$
(114.8)
$
(126.1)
Pre-Provision Net Revenue1
$
181.3
$
204.9
$
159.7
4
Provision for Credit Losses2
(14.7)
(92.0)
(3.8)
5
Pre-Tax Income
$
166.6
$
112.9
$
155.9
Income Tax
(30.8)
(19.6)
(28.5)
Net Income
$
135.8
$
93.3
$
127.4
Diluted Shares
100.1
100.0
102.5
Earnings Per Share
$
1.36
$
0.93
$
1.24
Q3 2020 Highlights
Net Interest Income decreased $13.7 million primarily as a result of changes in prepayment assumptions on PPP loans that resulted in reversal of $6.4 million in net deferred loan fee accretion recognized in Q2-20 and a decrease of $4.2 million in current quarter accretion
Gain on Sales and Valuation of Assets consists of FMV gains of $5.9 million on equity securities and HFS loans
Salaries & Employee benefits increased primarily related to short-term incentive accruals and a decrease in deferred compensation expense on PPP loan originations
PPNR decreased $23.6 million primarily as a result of a reduction in net interest income
Provision for Credit Losses decreased $77.3 million due to improvement in economic forecasts relative to June 30 and loan growth in segments with lower loss rates
1)
1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
2)
Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunded
loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
