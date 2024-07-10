Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Ken Vecchione, President and CEO, and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO, will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 19, 2024 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 using the access code 465259 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/904562028.

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay July 19th after 3:00 p.m. ET until August 19th at 11:59 p.m. ET by dialing 1-866-813-9403 using the access code: 719075.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $70 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. Through its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, clients benefit from a full spectrum of tailored commercial banking solutions and consumer products, all delivered with outstanding service by industry experts who put customers first. Major accolades include being ranked as a top U.S. bank in 2023 by American Banker and Bank Director and receiving #1 rankings on Institutional Investor's All-America Executive Team Midcap 2023-2024 for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Company Board of Directors and Best Investor Relations Team. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking and financial brands with offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit Western Alliance Bancorporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240710950666/en/