Western Alliance Bancorporation : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

10/13/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Ken Vecchione, President and CEO and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 23, 2020 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 using the pass code 4467607 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal201016.html

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay October 23rd after 2:00 p.m. ET until November 23rd at 9:00 a.m. ET by dialing 1-877-344-7529 using the pass code 10148637.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $30 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. The company has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 230 M - -
Net income 2020 386 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,80x
Yield 2020 2,65%
Capitalization 3 762 M 3 762 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 835
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Alliance Bancorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 41,90 $
Last Close Price 37,67 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Vecchione President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Gary Sarver Executive Chairman
Timothy W. Boothe Chief Operating Officer
Dale M. Gibbons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Semonovich Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION-33.91%3 762
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.24%160 994
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-36.79%54 054
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-12.42%48 987
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.09%45 922
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-2.37%45 738
