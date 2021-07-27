Log in
    WAL   US9576381092

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
Western Alliance Bancorporation : Bank Launches New Franchise Finance Group

07/27/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
PHOENIX - Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, one of the country's top-performing banking companies, welcomes a new Franchise Finance group that will focus on building relationships with leading restaurant operators and franchisees across the nation.

The team of veteran bankers focused solely on the restaurant finance market joins Western Alliance Bank's growing set of specialized banking groups that serve clients around the country, wherever business happens.

Restaurant financing industry veteran Kevin Fretz, who has held several leadership positions with other national franchise financing groups, will serve as Managing Director. Fretz and his team of three specialty bankers bring strong expertise in franchise financing options and tools to Western Alliance Bank's full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Additionally, the group will have the opportunity to leverage the bank's strength, which includes approximately $50 billion in assets.

'Kevin and his team bring a profound depth of knowledge and wide experience in the restaurant financing arena, which is poised for growth,' said Don Garner, Division Chief Executive Officer of Western Alliance Bank. 'Their expertise, combined with their long-standing commitment to clients, aligns seamlessly with Western Alliance Bank's philosophy of delivering tailored financial solutions along with high-touch customer service to help clients reach their goals.'

According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, as reported by the National Restaurant Association, total restaurant sales for May 2021 reached $67.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, surpassing February 2020 pre-pandemic sales volume of $66.2 billion.

'The restaurant industry has historically been a dynamic sector, and is poised to continue its upward, post-pandemic recovery,' said Fretz. 'With Western Alliance Bank's strong track record of choosing industry segments wisely while building client relationships for the long term, I am eager to help build a solid foundation within this specialty area.'

With experience in QSR financing, as well as serving fast-casual, casual and chain operators, the Franchise Finance group's offerings include financing for acquisitions and refinancing through business value and real estate term loans, development lines of credit and syndicated facilities.

Members of Western Alliance Bank's Franchise Finance group, include:

The addition of Western Alliance's new Franchise Finance group fits with the company's proven strategy of attracting expert teams in highly specialized business banking areas as part of the bank's successful diversified business model. Western Alliance Bank offers businesses the best of both worlds: the resources and sophisticated services and solutions of a national bank along with the focus and expertise to deliver thoughtful, sector-specific banking.


Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 21:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
