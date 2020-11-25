Western Alliance Bancorporation : Bank Names Mark Short to Mortgage Warehouse Lending Group

Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, announced the addition of Mark Short to its Mortgage Warehouse Lending team to serve as Senior Vice President and Senior Loan Officer.

Short joins the national business line, which was established in 2009, to serve non-bank mortgage companies requiring credit lines to fund consumer real estate loans. Expanding the Arizona-headquartered group's national footprint, he will be based in the greater Dallas area and will oversee new and existing borrower relationships in Texas, the Midwest and select national customers.

'Mark is a veteran in the mortgage warehouse lending space with a broad background in sales and credit-risk management and his skills will directly benefit our customers,' said David Bernard, Managing Director of Commercial Banking at Western Alliance Bank. 'With notable accomplishments, including being a consultative business partner to his clients, Mark joins our group with a strong desire to contribute to our dynamic team and enhance our overall growth.'

Prior to Joining Western Alliance, Short was Senior Vice President of the Mortgage Finance Group at Wells Fargo Securities, where he managed warehouse lending clients nationally. He has also held several positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, including Director of Global Debt Products within the mortgage banking division where he supervised a team of credit analysts.

Western Alliance Bank's Mortgage Warehouse Lending group currently serves over 100 clients providing traditional Warehouse Lending, MSR Financing, Note Financing, and a Residential Mortgage Purchasing Program. Aiming to serve a wide spectrum of companies to deliver not only financing vehicles but also complete banking services, the group's offerings have grown to include operating lines of credit, custodial deposit services, treasury management, payroll services and more.

Short earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from Oklahoma State University. He is an active member of the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association.