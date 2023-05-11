Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Alliance Bancorporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAL   US9576381092

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-10 pm EDT
27.48 USD   +1.97%
08:40aWestern Alliance Bancorporation Issues Deposit Update
BU
05/10Nasdaq leads gains on Wall St on signs of easing inflation
RE
05/09PacWest Bancorp, Other Regional Banks Decline Amid Banking Crisis Woes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Western Alliance Bancorporation Issues Deposit Update

05/11/2023 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL), the holding company for Western Alliance Bank, today issued the following update about deposit trends in response to recent industry events.

Stable Deposits: Total Deposits were approximately $49.4 billion as of Tuesday, May 9, with quarter-to-date deposit growth of $1.8 billion from $47.6 billion as of March 31 and higher by approximately $600 million from $48.8 billion as of Tuesday, May 2, the date of our last deposit status release. Insured deposits were approximately 79% of total deposits as of Tuesday, May 9 compared to 68% as of March 31. Readily available liquidity is approximately double the amount of uninsured deposits as of May 9. The increase in deposits amidst heightened market volatility and challenges at competitors exemplifies the strength and resilience of the Bank and its customer relationships. Our $2 billion quarter-over-quarter deposit growth rate guidance is unchanged.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $65 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. Through its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, business clients benefit from a full spectrum of tailored banking solutions and outstanding service delivered by industry experts who put customers first. Major accolades include being ranked #1 top-performing large bank with assets greater than $50 billion in 2021 by both American Banker and Bank Director. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking and financial brands with offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, including deposit balances, capital ratios and unrealized losses on investment securities, future economic performance and dividends. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, including bank failures; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management’s estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management’s estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
08:40aWestern Alliance Bancorporation Issues Deposit Update
BU
05/10Nasdaq leads gains on Wall St on signs of easing inflation
RE
05/09PacWest Bancorp, Other Regional Banks Decline Amid Banking Crisis Woes
MT
05/09PacWest, Western Alliance lead slide in regional bank stocks
RE
05/08WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/08Wall St edges lower as bleak earnings overshadow rise in regional banks
RE
05/08Dow, S&P 500 eye higher open as regional banks rise; key inflation data awaited
RE
05/08PacWest shares pare gains after dividend cut fails to stem market fears
RE
05/08Futures edge higher, key inflation data awaited
RE
05/08Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Nvidia to Decline,..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 663 M - -
Net income 2023 784 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,74x
Yield 2023 5,24%
Capitalization 2 984 M 2 984 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 340
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Alliance Bancorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 27,48 $
Average target price 56,89 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Vecchione President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale M. Gibbons Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Bruce D. Beach Chairman
Jeffrey Semonovich Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy W. Boothe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION-54.75%2 984
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.04%178 452
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.39%74 795
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.59%51 872
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.90%48 899
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.25.43%44 795
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer