Western Alliance Bancorporation : Issues Updated Financial Information - Form 8-K

PHOENIX -- Western Alliance Bancorporation ("Western Alliance" or the "Bank") (NYSE: WAL), the holding company for Western Alliance Bank, today provides additional unaudited financial information and clarifies deposit levels as of March 31, 2023:

•End of quarter total deposits were $47.6 billion compared to $53.6 billion as of December 31, 2022.

◦As noted previously, the Bank experienced elevated net deposit outflows surrounding the announcements of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank closures in mid-March, concentrated primarily in our Technology and Innovation and Settlement Services groups, with net outflows falling sharply and returning to normalized levels by March 17.

◦Since March 20, deposit balances stabilized and grew approximately $900 million to quarter end.

◦Since March 31, quarter-to-date deposit growth has continued this trajectory and increased an additional $1.2 billion as of April 4.

•Total insured deposits, including collateralized and pass-through insured deposits, represent approximately 68% of total deposits, significantly higher than year-end. This increase in the proportion of insured deposits following the elevated outflows in mid-March was driven almost entirely by strong utilization and growth in reciprocal deposits and collateralized deposits for clients.

