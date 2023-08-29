SAN DIEGO - Western Alliance Bank today announced that Julian Parra has been appointed as the organization's Head of Commercial and Industrial Banking for California.

"Julian's appointment will bring a dedicated focus to the Commercial and Industrial market for Western Alliance Bank," said Ken Vecchione, president and chief executive officer of Western Alliance Bank. "His expertise in building effective teams and his client-focused approach will help drive exceptional results for the organization in California and beyond."

Parra brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role. He has held progressive leadership positions at Bank of America, most recently as Regional Commercial Banking Executive for California, Nevada and Hawaii. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago, with a specialization in Finance and Marketing, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance degree from Loyola University.

"I'm excited to be part of the team at Western Alliance Bank," said Parra. "Western Alliance Bank is a remarkable organization, with a great track record for relationship-based banking and serving the needs of commercial customers in every economic climate. I'm looking forward to building on the company's strong C&I foundation and leading a team that will drive the organization in new ways."

John Maguire, chief executive officer of Torrey Pines Bank, the Southern California-based division of Western Alliance Bank, will continue in his role and work closely alongside Parra to develop strategies for commercial and industrial banking, as well as business banking, taking on additional responsibility for small business banking throughout the organization.