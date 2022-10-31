Western Alliance Bancorporation : Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividend - Form 8-K





WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS.

Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividend.

Pursuant to a unanimous written consent dated October 26, 2022, the Board of Directors of Western Alliance Bancorporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable December 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $106.25 per share (equivalent to $0.265625 per depositary share) on its 4.250% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. The dividend will be payable December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2022.

