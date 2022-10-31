Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Alliance Bancorporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAL   US9576381092

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
67.10 USD   +2.77%
06:13aWestern Alliance Bancorporation : Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aWestern Alliance Bancorporation : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25Western Alliance to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
Western Alliance Bancorporation : Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividend - Form 8-K

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
wal-20221026

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 26, 2022


WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-32550 88-0365922
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

One E. Washington Street, Phoenix, Arizona85004
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(602) 389-3500
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 Par Value WAL New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/400thInterest in a Share of
4.250% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A
WAL PrA New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨




ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS.
Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividend.
Pursuant to a unanimous written consent dated October 26, 2022, the Board of Directors of Western Alliance Bancorporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable December 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022.
The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $106.25 per share (equivalent to $0.265625 per depositary share) on its 4.250% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. The dividend will be payable December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2022.
ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.
(d) Exhibits.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)



SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
(Registrant)
/s/ Dale Gibbons
Dale Gibbons
Vice Chairman and
Chief Financial Officer
Date: October 28, 2022


Disclaimer

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
