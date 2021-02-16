Log in
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
Western Alliance Bancorporation : Recognized Among Institutional Investor's “Most Honored Companies” and Forbes' “Best Banks in America”

02/16/2021 | 01:35pm EST
Western Alliance has been recognized by Institutional Investor and Forbes for strong performance among top companies and banks in the U.S.

Institutional Investor magazine released its 11th annual 'Most Honored Companies' awards and Western Alliance is included among the honorees. The recognition celebrates U.S. companies at the top of the All-America Executive Team ranking for corporate leadership and investor relations expertise, as voted on by the buy- and sell-side analyst community for 2020. A total of 1,571 companies were nominated and 171 were chosen, including some of the country's largest and most recognizable names. Notably, Western Alliance one of only six financial institutions to make the list.

Also, Western Alliance has once again been named to Forbes' listof the 'Best Banks in America' for 2021. This year marks the 12th year Forbes has released the list, using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence regarding the growth, credit quality and profitability of the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts. Year after year, Western Alliance ranks high on this list as a leader among the nation's top performing banks.


Disclaimer

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 18:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 236 M - -
Net income 2020 448 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 1,28%
Capitalization 7 810 M 7 810 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 915
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Alliance Bancorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 81,92 $
Last Close Price 78,20 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Vecchione President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale M. Gibbons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Gary Sarver Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Semonovich Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy W. Boothe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION30.44%7 810
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.35%170 020
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.36.30%79 538
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.23.16%71 594
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.44%60 264
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD10.43%48 598
