Western Alliance Bancorporation : Recognized Among Institutional Investor's “Most Honored Companies” and Forbes' “Best Banks in America”

Western Alliance has been recognized by Institutional Investor and Forbes for strong performance among top companies and banks in the U.S.

Institutional Investor magazine released its 11th annual 'Most Honored Companies' awards and Western Alliance is included among the honorees. The recognition celebrates U.S. companies at the top of the All-America Executive Team ranking for corporate leadership and investor relations expertise, as voted on by the buy- and sell-side analyst community for 2020. A total of 1,571 companies were nominated and 171 were chosen, including some of the country's largest and most recognizable names. Notably, Western Alliance one of only six financial institutions to make the list.

Also, Western Alliance has once again been named to Forbes' listof the 'Best Banks in America' for 2021. This year marks the 12th year Forbes has released the list, using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence regarding the growth, credit quality and profitability of the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts. Year after year, Western Alliance ranks high on this list as a leader among the nation's top performing banks.