Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today its President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Vecchione and Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Dale Gibbons will deliver a presentation at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 3:50 pm ET.

A webcast of the event will be accessible at https://wsw.com/webcast/baab23/wal/1609740. A recorded replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day and will remain available for 90 days.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $70 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. Through its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, clients benefit from a full spectrum of tailored commercial banking solutions and consumer products, all delivered with outstanding service by industry experts who put customers first. Major accolades include being ranked as a top U.S. bank in 2023 by American Banker and Bank Director. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking and financial brands with offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit Western Alliance Bancorporation.

