Australian shares end slightly higher on banking, gold stocks boost

* Mining shares fall due to slump in base metals prices
* Gold stocks hit one-month high
* Western Areas agrees to revised takeover offer from IGO
April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher amid
choppy trade on Monday, as gains in banks on the prospect of
improving margins outweighed weakness in heavyweight mining
stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 swung between gains and losses
through the session, and closed up 0.1% at 7,485.2.
Investors' caution persisted as they weighed likely imminent
rate hikes by global central banks amid inflationary pressures
and heightened Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The mining index shed 0.4%, with global miner Rio
Tinto and BHP sliding 1.6% and 0.6%,
respectively.
The sectoral sub-index tracked base metals' prices that
declined after the U.S. dollar strengthened and COVID-19-led
lockdowns in China raised concerns around demand.
"While commodity prices have rallied significantly due to
the Russia-Ukraine conflict this year, the market dynamics seem
to be shifting each passing day," Kalkine Group CEO Kunal
Sawhney said.
"The recent slump in iron ore prices due to COVID-19-related
measures in China confirms the same."
Energy stocks slipped about 0.2% as oil prices fell
upon release of emergency reserve inventories in the face
surging fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Sector major Woodside Petroleum dropped about 1.3%.
Financial stocks, however, added 0.8%, as banks
benefited from the prospects of rate hikes by the Reserve Bank
of Australia and more policy tightening by the U.S Federal
Reserve.
Citi forecast domestic banks' margins would likely return to
pre-pandemic levels due to the hikes in Australia. The "Big
Four" lenders added 0.8%-1.4%.
Gold stocks gained as much as 2.5% to hit a
one-month high as safe-haven demand rose following the
developments around the Ukraine crisis.
Nickel miner Western Areas rose as much as 5.8%,
hitting a near three-year high, after agreeing to a revised
takeover offer from nickel-lithium miner IGO. Shares of
IGO added 5.8%.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped
1.1% to end at 11,932.
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)