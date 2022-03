Western Areas : Change in substantial holding from MS 03/27/2022 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on March 23, 2022 The previous notice was given to the company on March 04, 2022 The previous notice was dated March 02, 2022 The holder became aware on March 25, 2022 To Company Name/Scheme WESTERN AREAS LIMITED ACN/ARSN 091 049 357 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A Not Applicable 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Shares 21,674,171 6.74% 25,923,911 8.06% Based on 321,643,155 Ordinary Shares Outstanding Based on 321,643,155 Ordinary Shares Outstanding 321,643,155 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of Securities affected Person's votes affected 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 64,470.12 19,074 Ordinary Shares 19,074 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 296.56 88 Ordinary Shares 88 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 10,170.00 3,000 Ordinary Shares 3,000 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,861.11 549 Ordinary Shares 549 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 13,668.48 4,032 Ordinary Shares 4,032 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,122.64 628 Ordinary Shares 628 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 95,197.70 28,165 Ordinary Shares 28,165 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 41,127.48 12,204 Ordinary Shares 12,204 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 27,410.88 8,158 Ordinary Shares 8,158 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,997.12 892 Ordinary Shares 892 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 768.30 229 Ordinary Shares 229 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,416.80 2,505 Ordinary Shares 2,505 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 5,177.76 1,541 Ordinary Shares 1,541 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,948.00 1,175 Ordinary Shares 1,175 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Returned N/A 117,297 Ordinary Shares 117,297 03/03/2022 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Transfer In N/A 65,000 Ordinary Shares 65,000 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 74.36 22 Ordinary Shares 22 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,162.51 1,237 Ordinary Shares 1,237 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6.76 2 Ordinary Shares 2 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,327.78 394 Ordinary Shares 394 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,095.25 325 Ordinary Shares 325 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 25,435.17 7,503 Ordinary Shares 7,503 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 625.89 186 Ordinary Shares 186 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 13,424.40 3,960 Ordinary Shares 3,960 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,057.88 1,492 Ordinary Shares 1,492 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 22,092.63 6,517 Ordinary Shares 6,517 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 204.96 61 Ordinary Shares 61 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,868.52 552 Ordinary Shares 552 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 766.08 228 Ordinary Shares 228 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 359.52 107 Ordinary Shares 107 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,015.04 896 Ordinary Shares 896 03/04/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 384.18 114 Ordinary Shares 114 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 134,774.99 39,293 Ordinary Shares 39,293 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,073.92 1,776 Ordinary Shares 1,776 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,658.25 775 Ordinary Shares 775 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 967.26 282 Ordinary Shares 282 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 50.48 15 Ordinary Shares 15 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 106.33 31 Ordinary Shares 31 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 11,019.24 3,222 Ordinary Shares 3,222 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 44,653.08 13,172 Ordinary Shares 13,172 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 14,482.27 4,247 Ordinary Shares 4,247 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,105.30 1,220 Ordinary Shares 1,220 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 30.33 9 Ordinary Shares 9 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 202.37 59 Ordinary Shares 59 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 98,865.36 28,908 Ordinary Shares 28,908 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,410.44 1,012 Ordinary Shares 1,012 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 544.18 161 Ordinary Shares 161 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 14,558.80 4,282 Ordinary Shares 4,282 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 858.42 251 Ordinary Shares 251 03/07/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received N/A 48,192 Ordinary Shares 48,192 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 344.76 102 Ordinary Shares 102 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,968.36 564 Ordinary Shares 564 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,168.04 623 Ordinary Shares 623 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 222,140.68 63,678 Ordinary Shares 63,678 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,172.22 626 Ordinary Shares 626 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,475.00 1,000 Ordinary Shares 1,000 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,698.57 486 Ordinary Shares 486 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,170.00 1,200 Ordinary Shares 1,200 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,602.06 1,889 Ordinary Shares 1,889 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,691.04 1,348 Ordinary Shares 1,348 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,004.00 1,440 Ordinary Shares 1,440 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,231.85 355 Ordinary Shares 355 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,588.02 1,037 Ordinary Shares 1,037 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,067.25 2,025 Ordinary Shares 2,025 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,516.02 2,166 Ordinary Shares 2,166 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,164.93 623 Ordinary Shares 623 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,595.06 461 Ordinary Shares 461 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,642.22 756 Ordinary Shares 756 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,425.09 1,841 Ordinary Shares 1,841 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 63,954.25 18,325 Ordinary Shares 18,325 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 74.36 22 Ordinary Shares 22 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 202.80 60 Ordinary Shares 60 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 536,584.68 154,191 Ordinary Shares 154,191 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 948.04 274 Ordinary Shares 274 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 63,687.48 18,301 Ordinary Shares 18,301 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 14,382.72 4,086 Ordinary Shares 4,086 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,115.59 894 Ordinary Shares 894 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,645.42 758 Ordinary Shares 758 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 13,471.50 3,849 Ordinary Shares 3,849 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 993.02 287 Ordinary Shares 287 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 17,613.18 5,018 Ordinary Shares 5,018 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 15,124.59 4,309 Ordinary Shares 4,309 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 86,218.88 24,494 Ordinary Shares 24,494 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 86,066.43 24,692 Ordinary Shares 24,692 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 9,440.34 2,793 Ordinary Shares 2,793 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,125.78 628 Ordinary Shares 628 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,120.56 322 Ordinary Shares 322 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 67,959.56 19,252 Ordinary Shares 19,252 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3.38 1 Ordinary Share 1 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 158.86 47 Ordinary Shares 47 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 12,844.48 3,649 Ordinary Shares 3,649 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,382.73 1,254 Ordinary Shares 1,254 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,224.80 928 Ordinary Shares 928 03/08/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received N/A 358 Ordinary Shares 358 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,131.56 917 Ordinary Shares 917 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,373.45 2,389 Ordinary Shares 2,389 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 44,752.80 12,860 Ordinary Shares 12,860 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,606.86 474 Ordinary Shares 474 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,892.88 1,392 Ordinary Shares 1,392 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 91,051.84 25,867 Ordinary Shares 25,867 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,903.22 543 Ordinary Shares 543 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 17,737.80 5,217 Ordinary Shares 5,217 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 35,054.37 9,987 Ordinary Shares 9,987 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 19,469.12 5,531 Ordinary Shares 5,531 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,054.21 1,442 Ordinary Shares 1,442 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,579.05 1,335 Ordinary Shares 1,335 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,485.02 2,481 Ordinary Shares 2,481 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,416.94 406 Ordinary Shares 406 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,495.61 711 Ordinary Shares 711 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 75,827.93 21,481 Ordinary Shares 21,481 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,352.83 1,863 Ordinary Shares 1,863 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 46,235.20 13,135 Ordinary Shares 13,135 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,398.50 399 Ordinary Shares 399 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 723.98 212 Ordinary Shares 212 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 133.77 39 Ordinary Shares 39 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 35,682.24 10,137 Ordinary Shares 10,137 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 59,185.43 16,886 Ordinary Shares 16,886 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 16,022.04 4,526 Ordinary Shares 4,526 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,288.60 379 Ordinary Shares 379 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,500,000.00 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares 1,000,000 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,170.53 902 Ordinary Shares 902 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 490.49 143 Ordinary Shares 143 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 15,422.31 4,419 Ordinary Shares 4,419 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,460.16 983 Ordinary Shares 983 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 15,951.59 4,597 Ordinary Shares 4,597 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 24,119.93 6,862 Ordinary Shares 6,862 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 29,606.50 8,459 Ordinary Shares 8,459 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 4,705.32 1,388 Ordinary Shares 1,388 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 622.20 183 Ordinary Shares 183 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,002.52 284 Ordinary Shares 284 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 50,899.61 14,522 Ordinary Shares 14,522 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,079.11 307 Ordinary Shares 307 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 10,470.00 3,000 Ordinary Shares 3,000 03/09/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Returned N/A 386,502 Ordinary Shares 386,502 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,947.33 562 Ordinary Shares 562 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 773.81 223 Ordinary Shares 223 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 222,936.88 64,384 Ordinary Shares 64,384 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,711.33 778 Ordinary Shares 778 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 272,839.16 78,628 Ordinary Shares 78,628 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 136,061.04 39,324 Ordinary Shares 39,324 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,148.72 332 Ordinary Shares 332 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,388.91 402 Ordinary Shares 402 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 40,481.02 11,666 Ordinary Shares 11,666 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,478.22 426 Ordinary Shares 426 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 12,301.15 3,545 Ordinary Shares 3,545 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,508.56 436 Ordinary Shares 436 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 192.50 55 Ordinary Shares 55 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 192.50 55 Ordinary Shares 55 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 8,680.00 2,480 Ordinary Shares 2,480 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 61,453.32 17,659 Ordinary Shares 17,659 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 359,781.24 102,648 Ordinary Shares 102,648 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 10.41 3 Ordinary Shares 3 03/10/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received N/A 367,646 Ordinary Shares 367,646 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 12,688.08 3,646 Ordinary Shares 3,646 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 4,764.12 1,369 Ordinary Shares 1,369 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 1,750,000.00 500,000 Ordinary Shares 500,000 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 811,305.86 231,471 Ordinary Shares 231,471 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,579.76 1,608 Ordinary Shares 1,608 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,138.43 1,769 Ordinary Shares 1,769 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 80.04 23 Ordinary Shares 23 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 65,684.45 18,902 Ordinary Shares 18,902 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 148,230.81 42,231 Ordinary Shares 42,231 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 193.60 55 Ordinary Shares 55 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 98,007.53 28,285 Ordinary Shares 28,285 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,844.76 1,108 Ordinary Shares 1,108 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 68,242.80 19,610 Ordinary Shares 19,610 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 14,899.50 4,300 Ordinary Shares 4,300 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 278.00 80 Ordinary Shares 80 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 190.08 54 Ordinary Shares 54 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,500,000.00 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares 1,000,000 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 224,828.93 64,384 Ordinary Shares 64,384 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,508.95 722 Ordinary Shares 722 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 200.68 58 Ordinary Shares 58 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 906,282.00 258,200 Ordinary Shares 258,200 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 18,463.87 5,321 Ordinary Shares 5,321 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 211.06 61 Ordinary Shares 61 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 11,433.65 3,295 Ordinary Shares 3,295 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,368.40 1,830 Ordinary Shares 1,830 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3.47 1 Ordinary Share 1 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Borrow N/A 342,821 Ordinary Shares 342,821 03/11/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received N/A 390,435 Ordinary Shares 390,435 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 104,181.00 29,766 Ordinary Shares 29,766 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 14,455.58 4,142 Ordinary Shares 4,142 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 24,762.08 7,085 Ordinary Shares 7,085 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 164,055.50 46,873 Ordinary Shares 46,873 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 641,328.87 184,821 Ordinary Shares 184,821 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 5,191.29 1,479 Ordinary Shares 1,479 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 22,200.64 6,307 Ordinary Shares 6,307 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 815.43 231 Ordinary Shares 231 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 14,936.16 4,292 Ordinary Shares 4,292 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 87.75 25 Ordinary Shares 25 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 15,488.00 4,400 Ordinary Shares 4,400 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 137,966.68 39,532 Ordinary Shares 39,532 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 90,506.24 25,712 Ordinary Shares 25,712 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 82,906.20 23,620 Ordinary Shares 23,620 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 10,052.59 2,897 Ordinary Shares 2,897 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 16,922.14 4,828 Ordinary Shares 4,828 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 535.80 152 Ordinary Shares 152 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 50,246.00 14,356 Ordinary Shares 14,356 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 9,800.00 2,800 Ordinary Shares 2,800 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 8,680.00 2,480 Ordinary Shares 2,480 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 10,960.14 3,127 Ordinary Shares 3,127 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 359,781.24 102,648 Ordinary Shares 102,648 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 507,063.84 145,708 Ordinary Shares 145,708 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 2,248.56 648 Ordinary Shares 648 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 39,726.18 11,318 Ordinary Shares 11,318 03/14/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received N/A 556,018 Ordinary Shares 556,018 03/14/2022 Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sell 778875.51 222,024 Ordinary Shares 222,024 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 14,608.12 4,222 Ordinary Shares 4,222 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3.52 1 Ordinary Share 1 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 49.63 14 Ordinary Shares 14 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 10,255.95 2,889 Ordinary Shares 2,889 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 13,975.68 4,016 Ordinary Shares 4,016 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,375.52 672 Ordinary Shares 672 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 23,510.88 6,756 Ordinary Shares 6,756 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 3,520.00 1,000 Ordinary Shares 1,000 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 2,075,869.13 589,317 Ordinary Shares 589,317 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 17,688.84 5,083 Ordinary Shares 5,083 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 113,420.42 32,686 Ordinary Shares 32,686 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 517.03 149 Ordinary Shares 149 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 27,495.00 7,800 Ordinary Shares 7,800 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 7,984.86 2,262 Ordinary Shares 2,262 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,133.41 903 Ordinary Shares 903 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 14,136.32 4,016 Ordinary Shares 4,016 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 510.83 147 Ordinary Shares 147 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,864.06 1,939 Ordinary Shares 1,939 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,193.28 339 Ordinary Shares 339 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 13,330.24 3,787 Ordinary Shares 3,787 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,692.00 480 Ordinary Shares 480 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 6,246.00 1,800 Ordinary Shares 1,800 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,715.78 484 Ordinary Shares 484 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 183.04 52 Ordinary Shares 52 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 585.15 166 Ordinary Shares 166 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Borrow Returned N/A 1 Ordinary Share 1 03/15/2022 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received N/A 512,133 Ordinary Shares 512,133 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 15,161.82 4,283 Ordinary Shares 4,283 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 3,468.60 984 Ordinary Shares 984 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 49,496.28 13,982 Ordinary Shares 13,982 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 477.90 135 Ordinary Shares 135 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 6,279.87 1,779 Ordinary Shares 1,779 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 14,936.16 4,292 Ordinary Shares 4,292 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 260,536.32 74,016 Ordinary Shares 74,016 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 136.89 39 Ordinary Shares 39 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 48,466.08 13,808 Ordinary Shares 13,808 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 14,249.67 4,083 Ordinary Shares 4,083 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 36,741.66 10,379 Ordinary Shares 10,379 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Sell 31,874.02 9,068 Ordinary Shares 9,068 03/16/2022 Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Buy 1,664.99 471 Ordinary Shares 471 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Western Areas Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 21:30:04 UTC.

ę Publicnow 2022 All news about WESTERN AREAS LIMITED 03/16 Metal Hawk Limited Provides an Update on Nickel Exploration Across Its Joint Venture Pr.. CI 03/14 Materials Down as Wheat, Metals Futures Retreat -- Materials Roundup DJ 03/13 Australia's IGO sees delay in $800 million Western Areas takeover amid nickel market vo.. RE 03/13 DOV CHARNEY : Top Company News of the Day DJ 03/07 WESTERN AREAS : Change in substantial holding from MUFG PU 03/01 WESTERN AREAS : Change in substantial holding from MS PU 03/01 WESTERN AREAS : Change in substantial holding from MUFG PU 02/28 WESTERN AREAS : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG PU 02/27 WESTERN AREAS : Becoming a substantial holder from MS PU 02/25 WESTERN AREAS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from PPT PU Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN AREAS LIMITED 2014 BHP polishes up nickel unit as demerger talk swirls RE