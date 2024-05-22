Franklin Templeton Fund Adviser, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of June, July and August 2024.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
Month
Record Date
Ex-Dividend Date
Payable Date
June
6/21/2024
6/21/2024
7/1/2024
July
7/24/2024
7/24/2024
8/1/2024
August
8/23/2024
8/23/2024
9/3/2024
Ticker
Fund Name
Month
Amount
Type
Change
from
Previous
Distribution
WDI
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
June
$0.14850
Income
$0.00500
July
$0.14850
Income
August
$0.14850
Income
HIX
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.
June
$0.04900
Income
-
July
$0.04900
Income
August
$0.04900
Income
HIO
Western Asset High Income Opportunity
June
$0.03550
Income
-
Fund Inc.
July
$0.03550
Income
August
$0.03550
Income
HYI
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity
June
$0.09500
Income
-
Fund Inc.
July
$0.09500
Income
August
$0.09500
Income
EHI
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.
June
$0.07000
Income
-
July
$0.07000
Income
August
$0.07000
Income
GDO
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined
June
$0.12200
Income
$0.02000
Opportunity Fund Inc.
July
$0.12200
Income
August
$0.12200
Income
IGI
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined
June
$0.07100
Income
$0.00100
Opportunity Trust Inc.
July
$0.07100
Income
August
$0.07100
Income
DMO
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.
June
$0.13000
Income
$0.00500
July
$0.13000
Income
August
$0.13000
Income
SBI
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
June
$0.04200
Income
-
July
$0.04200
Income
August
$0.04200
Income
MMU
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.
June
$0.05450
Income
-
July
$0.05450
Income
August
$0.05450
Income
MHF
Western Asset Municipal High Income
June
$0.03400
Income
-
Fund Inc.
July
$0.03400
Income
August
$0.03400
Income
This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2025, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).
Franklin Templeton Fund Adviser, LLC (formerly known as Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC) is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).
For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.
The Funds’ common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share price will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss. All investments are subject to risk, including the risk of loss.
INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE
