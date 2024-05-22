Franklin Templeton Fund Adviser, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of June, July and August 2024.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

June

6/21/2024

6/21/2024

7/1/2024

July

7/24/2024

7/24/2024

8/1/2024

August

8/23/2024

8/23/2024

9/3/2024

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

Type

Change

from

Previous

Distribution

WDI

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

June

$0.14850

Income

$0.00500

 

 

July

$0.14850

Income

 

 

 

August

$0.14850

Income

 

HIX

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

June

$0.04900

Income

-

 

 

July

$0.04900

Income

 

 

 

August

$0.04900

Income

 

HIO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity

June

$0.03550

Income

-

Fund Inc.

July

$0.03550

Income

 

August

$0.03550

Income

 

HYI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity

June

$0.09500

Income

-

Fund Inc.

July

$0.09500

Income

 

August

$0.09500

Income

 

EHI

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.

June

$0.07000

Income

-

July

$0.07000

Income

 

August

$0.07000

Income

 

GDO

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined

June

$0.12200

Income

$0.02000

Opportunity Fund Inc.

July

$0.12200

Income

 

August

$0.12200

Income

 

IGI

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined

June

$0.07100

Income

$0.00100

Opportunity Trust Inc.

July

$0.07100

Income

 

August

$0.07100

Income

 

DMO

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.

June

$0.13000

Income

$0.00500

July

$0.13000

Income

 

August

$0.13000

Income

 

SBI

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

June

$0.04200

Income

-

July

$0.04200

Income

 

August

$0.04200

Income

 

MMU

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.

June

$0.05450

Income

-

July

$0.05450

Income

 

August

$0.05450

Income

 

MHF

Western Asset Municipal High Income

June

$0.03400

Income

-

Fund Inc.

July

$0.03400

Income

 

August

$0.03400

Income

 

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2025, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Franklin Templeton Fund Adviser, LLC (formerly known as Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC) is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

The Funds’ common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share price will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss. All investments are subject to risk, including the risk of loss.

INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds