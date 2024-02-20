Franklin Templeton Fund Adviser, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of March, April and May 2024.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

  

Record Date

  

Ex-Dividend Date

  

Payable Date

March

 

3/21/2024

 

3/20/2024

 

4/1/2024

April

 

4/23/2024

 

4/22/2024

 

5/1/2024

May

 

5/23/2024

 

5/22/2024

 

6/3/2024

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

 Type

 Change

from

Previous

Distribution

WDI

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

March

$0.14350

 

 Income

 $0.00050

 

 

April

$0.14350

 

 Income

 

 

 

May

$0.14350

 

 Income

 

HIX

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

March

$0.04900

 

 Income

 -  

 

 

April

$0.04900

 

 Income

 

 

 

May

$0.04900

 

 Income

 

HIO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity

March

$0.03550

 Income

 -  

Fund Inc.

April

$0.03550

 Income

 

May

$0.03550

 Income

 

HYI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity

March

$0.09500

 Income

 -  

Fund Inc.

April

$0.09500

 Income

 

May

$0.09500

 Income

 

EHI

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.

March

$0.07000

 Income

 $0.00300

April

$0.07000

 Income

 

May

$0.07000

 Income

 

GDO

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined

March

$0.10200

 Income

 -  

Opportunity Fund Inc.

April

$0.10200

 Income

 

May

$0.10200

 Income

 

IGI

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined

March

$0.07000

 Income

 $0.00050

Opportunity Trust Inc.

April

$0.07000

 Income

 

May

$0.07000

 Income

 

DMO

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.

March

$0.12500

 Income

 $0.00500

April

$0.12500

 Income

 

May

$0.12500

 Income

 

SBI

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

March

$0.04200

 Income

 $0.01100

April

$0.04200

 Income

 

May

$0.04200

 Income

 

MMU

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.

March

$0.05450

 Income

 $0.01300

April

$0.05450

 Income

 

May

$0.05450

 Income

 

MHF

Western Asset Municipal High Income

March

$0.03400

 Income

 $0.01200

Fund Inc.

April

$0.03400

 Income

 

May

$0.03400

 Income

 

 

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2025, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Franklin Templeton Fund Adviser, LLC (formerly known as Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC) is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

The Funds’ common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share price will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss. All investments are subject to risk, including the risk of loss.

INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

