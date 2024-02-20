Franklin Templeton Fund Adviser, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of March, April and May 2024.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date March 3/21/2024 3/20/2024 4/1/2024 April 4/23/2024 4/22/2024 5/1/2024 May 5/23/2024 5/22/2024 6/3/2024

Ticker Fund Name Month Amount Type Change from Previous Distribution WDI Western Asset Diversified Income Fund March $0.14350 Income $0.00050 April $0.14350 Income May $0.14350 Income HIX Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. March $0.04900 Income - April $0.04900 Income May $0.04900 Income HIO Western Asset High Income Opportunity March $0.03550 Income - Fund Inc. April $0.03550 Income May $0.03550 Income HYI Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity March $0.09500 Income - Fund Inc. April $0.09500 Income May $0.09500 Income EHI Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. March $0.07000 Income $0.00300 April $0.07000 Income May $0.07000 Income GDO Western Asset Global Corporate Defined March $0.10200 Income - Opportunity Fund Inc. April $0.10200 Income May $0.10200 Income IGI Western Asset Investment Grade Defined March $0.07000 Income $0.00050 Opportunity Trust Inc. April $0.07000 Income May $0.07000 Income DMO Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. March $0.12500 Income $0.00500 April $0.12500 Income May $0.12500 Income SBI Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. March $0.04200 Income $0.01100 April $0.04200 Income May $0.04200 Income MMU Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. March $0.05450 Income $0.01300 April $0.05450 Income May $0.05450 Income MHF Western Asset Municipal High Income March $0.03400 Income $0.01200 Fund Inc. April $0.03400 Income May $0.03400 Income

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2025, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Franklin Templeton Fund Adviser, LLC (formerly known as Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC) is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

The Funds’ common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share price will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss. All investments are subject to risk, including the risk of loss.

