Western Asset Diversified Income Fund : Sets First Conference Call, Publishes Portfolio Positioning Commentary

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) will host a conference call on August 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST. The speaker will be Michael Buchanan, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Western Asset Management. This is the first conference call since the Fund’s common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 25, 2021.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: August 18, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Dial in: 833-350-1245

Event name: Western Asset

The Fund has also published a portfolio positioning commentary by Buchanan. In it, he writes that despite some recent market nervousness around another global COVID-19 flare-up, Western Asset expects that the second half of the year should see very strong growth in global GDP as the world economy reopens. To read more, please click here.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund seeking high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation.

Western Asset’s investment process utilizes cross-sector correlations designed to seek optimized return potential and diversification within the portfolio. As active managers of the portfolio, Western Asset will employ its top-down macro view to drive decisions on value, credit sectors, credit quality and duration, and its deep research experience and bottom-up analysis to make sector and security selections.

Under current market conditions, the Fund anticipates it will initially focus on shorter-duration and floating-rate securities, which have traditionally exhibited lower sensitivity to higher interest rates. Its duration and mix of fixed- and floating-rate investments are subject to change over time. As market conditions change, Western Asset will seek to dynamically rotate investments into sectors and securities that it believes to be undervalued from a fundamental perspective with an attractive return profile and away from investments that it believes to be overvalued.

The Fund may invest in both investment-grade and below-investment-grade corporate debt securities, senior loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, government (i.e., sovereign) debt (including U.S. government obligations), floating-rate securities, bank loans, collateralized loan obligations, asset-backed securities, private debt and mortgage whole loans.

About Western Asset

Western Asset is one of the world’s leading fixed-income managers. With a focus on long-term fundamental value investing that employs a top-down and bottom-up approach, the Firm has nine offices around the globe and deep experience across the range of fixed-income sectors. Founded in 1971, Western Asset has been recognized for an approach emphasizing team management and intensive proprietary research, supported by robust risk management. To learn more about Western Asset, please visit www.westernasset.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Risks

The Fund is newly organized, with a limited history of operations. Fixed-income securities involve interest rate, credit, inflation, and reinvestment risks, and possible loss of principal. As interest rates rise, the value of fixed-income securities falls. High yield bonds are subject to greater price volatility, illiquidity, and possibility of default. Asset-backed, mortgage-backed or mortgage-related securities are subject to prepayment and extension risks. The Fund may invest in securities backed by subprime mortgages that involve a higher degree of risk and chance of loss. International investments are subject to special risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. Derivatives, such as options and futures, can be illiquid, may disproportionately increase losses, and have a potentially large impact on Fund performance. Leverage may increase volatility and possibility of loss. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value. The Fund is primarily a long-term investment vehicle and should not be used for short-term trading. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss. Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com.

Franklin Distributors, LLC and Western Asset are Franklin Templeton affiliated companies.

