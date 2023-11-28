Official WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC. press release
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2023
November 28, 2023 at 08:10 am EST
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMD) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2023.
Current Q
Previous Q
Prior Yr Q
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Total Assets (a)
$
830,651,101
$
876,996,588
$
817,840,111
Total Net Assets (a)
$
573,435,283
$
609,311,263
$
560,717,067
NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)
$
9.65
$
10.11
$
9.31
Market Price Per Share
$
8.30
$
8.62
$
7.98
Premium / (Discount)
(13.99
)%
(14.74
)%
(14.29
)%
Outstanding Shares
59,392,688
60,246,012
60,246,012
Total Net Investment Income (c)
$
10,839,240
$
10,927,770
$
10,977,901
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)
$
(25,654,489
)
$
7,169,805
$
(33,028,609
)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)
$
(14,815,249
)
$
18,097,575
$
(22,050,708
)
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (c)
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)
$
(0.43
)
$
0.12
$
(0.55
)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)
$
(0.25
)
$
0.30
$
(0.37
)
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)
$
(8,046,920
)
$
(5,482,522
)
$
(11,424,272
)
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
Per Share (d)
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.19
)
Loan Outstanding (d)
$
250,000,000
$
250,000,000
$
250,000,000
Footnotes:
(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; total net assets do not include borrowings.
(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.
(c) For the quarter indicated.
(d) As of the period indicated above.
This financial data is unaudited.
The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”), an affiliate of the investment manager.
For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs primary investment objective is to seek high current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in United States dollar and non- United States dollar denominated debt securities of issuers in emerging market countries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in debt securities of issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund's sector includes transportation infrastructure, chemicals, real estate, electric utilities, banks and communication services. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (LMPFA) is the Fundâs investment manager. Western Asset Management Company, LLC (Western Asset), Western Asset Management Company Limited (Western Asset Limited) and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. (Western Asset Singapore) are the Fundâs sub advisers of the Fund.