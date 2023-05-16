Advanced search
    EMD   US95766A1016

WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC.

(EMD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10:55 2023-05-16 pm EDT
8.650 USD   +0.46%
02:43pWestern Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund : Prospectus Supplement_051623
PU
05/01Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (emd Or “the Fund”; Cusip : 95766A101) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
BU
04/03Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (emd Or “the Fund”; Cusip : 95766A101) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
BU
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund : Prospectus Supplement_051623

05/16/2023 | 02:43pm EDT
Date Title Link
2023-05-16 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Prospectus Supplement_051623 Link
2023-05-15 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July and August 2023, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July and August 2023 Link
2023-05-01 Section 19 Notice - EMD (05/01/23) Link
2023-03-31 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Sector Commentary Link
2023-03-31 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Fact Sheet Link
2023-03-01 Section 19 Notice - EMD (03/01/23) Link
2023-02-28 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Annual Report Link
2023-02-28 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of December 2022, January and February 2023 Link
2023-02-14 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of March, April and May 2023 Link
2023-02-03 Compensation Committee Charter Link
2023-02-03 Audit Committee Charter Link
2023-02-03 Nominating Committee Charter February 2023 Link
2023-02-01 Section 19 Notice - EMD (02/01/23) Link
2022-12-31 Franklin Templeton 2022 Closed-End Fund Distribution Summary Link
2022-11-10 Certain Closed End Funds Announce Appointment of New Lead Independent Director Link
2022-09-30 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Q3 Portfolio Holdings Link
2022-09-30 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2022 Link
2022-08-31 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Semiannual Report Link
2022-08-02 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of September, October, and November 2022 Link
2022-05-26 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2022 Link
2022-05-17 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July, and August 2022 Link
2022-05-12 ClearBridge and Western Asset Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchases for the First Quarter of 2022 Link
2022-03-31 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Q1 Portfolio Holdings Link
2022-02-28 Closed-End Funds Product Guide Link
2021-01-28 Distribution Reclassifications (2019) Link
2021-01-28 Legg Mason 2020 Tax Guide Link
2021-01-05 Legg Mason 2019 Tax Guide Link
2019-03-06 Distribution Reclassifications (2018) Link
2019-03-06 Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2018) Link
2019-02-04 Legg Mason 2018 Tax Guide Link
2018-04-13 Distribution Reclassifications (2017) Link
2018-03-19 Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2016) Link
2018-03-19 Distribution Reclassifications (2016) Link
2018-01-30 Legg Mason 2017 Tax Guide Link
2017-08-29 Compensation Committee Charter Link
2017-08-29 Audit Committee Charter Link
2017-08-29 Nominating Committee Charter Link
2017-02-15 SCD, BWG and EMD Distributions March/April and May 2017 Link
2017-01-05 EMD Financial Position - 12/29/16 Link
2016-12-22 WA EMD, SBW, ESD Merger Completion and Share Conversion Prices Announcement Link
2016-12-13 WA EMD, SBW, ESD approved Mergers at Special Shareholder Meeting Link
2016-12-02 ESD/EMD/SBW Distributions December 2016 Link
2016-11-08 ESD and SBW Distribution Press Release November 2016 Link
2016-09-28 Statement of Additional Information - WA EMD, ESD, and SBW Link
2016-08-17 ESD Financial Position as of March 31, 2016 Link
2016-05-09 ESD Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting April 29, 2016 Link
2016-02-17 EMD, SBW, ESD - Announces Board Approval of Proposed Merger Plan Link
2015-11-16 Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor Adopt Share Repurchase Programs Link
2015-07-22 Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Officer Link
2015-05-29 RIT, ESD, SBW, BWG - Section 19 Notice as of May 29, 2015 Link
2015-04-29 ESD - Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Link
2014-02-28 Certain Closed End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Funds Advisor, LLC Announce Investment Policy Change Link
2013-05-31 RIT, ESD, SBW, BWG - Section 19 Notice as of May 31, 2013 Link
2013-05-21 LMP Fund Advisor Link
2013-04-24 ESD Link
2013-01-25 Closed End Funds Advised by LMP Fund Advisor Link
2012-05-03 ESD - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders as of April 27 Link
2012-04-18 Western Asset: US Fixed-Income Municipal Manager Award Link
2011-04-15 ESD Link
2010-03-01 ESD - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Link
2009-09-14 ESD - Completion of Merger and Share Conversion Price Link
2009-03-03 ESD - Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Link
2009-02-03 ESD - Addition of Manager Under Sub-Advisory Agreement Link
2008-09-26 SCD Link
2008-08-29 EFL Link
2008-05-27 EFL Link
2008-03-03 ESD - Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting March 3 Link
2008-02-15 EFL Link
2007-08-16 ESD - Changes to Non-Fundamental Investment Policies Link
2007-05-23 Changes to Investment Policies Relating to the Funds Definition of Emerging Market Country Announced Link
2006-09-21 ESD - Name Change to Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 18:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -150 M - -
Net Debt 2022 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,67x
Yield 2022 11,1%
Capitalization 519 M 519 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC.-5.71%519
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.19%10 015
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.97%5 341
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.69%3 900
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.46%3 861
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.48%3 853
