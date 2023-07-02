Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs primary investment objective is to seek high current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in United States dollar and non- United States dollar denominated debt securities of issuers in emerging market countries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in debt securities of issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund's sector includes transportation infrastructure, chemicals, real estate, electric utilities, banks and communication services. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (LMPFA) is the Fundâs investment manager. Western Asset Management Company, LLC (Western Asset), Western Asset Management Company Limited (Western Asset Limited) and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. (Western Asset Singapore) are the Fundâs sub advisers of the Fund.

