|2023-07-03
|Section 19 Notice - EMD (07/03/23)
|Link
|2023-06-01
|Section 19 Notice - EMD (06/01/23)
|Link
|2023-05-16
|Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Prospectus Supplement_051623
|Link
|2023-05-15
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July and August 2023, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July and August 2023
|Link
|2023-05-01
|Section 19 Notice - EMD (05/01/23)
|Link
|2023-03-31
|Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2023, Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2023
|Link
|2023-03-31
|Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Sector Commentary
|Link
|2023-03-31
|Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Fact Sheet
|Link
|2023-03-31
|Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Q1 Portfolio Holdings
|Link
|2023-03-01
|Section 19 Notice - EMD (03/01/23)
|Link
|2023-02-28
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of December 2022, January and February 2023
|Link
|2023-02-28
|Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Annual Report
|Link
|2023-02-14
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of March, April and May 2023
|Link
|2023-02-03
|Policy and Procedures - Compensation Committee Charter
|Link
|2023-02-03
|Policy and Procedures - Audit Committee Charter
|Link
|2023-02-03
|Policy and Procedures - Nominating Committee Charter February 2023
|Link
|2023-02-01
|Section 19 Notice - EMD (02/01/23)
|Link
|2022-12-31
|Franklin Templeton 2022 Closed-End Fund Distribution Summary
|Link
|2022-11-10
|Certain Closed End Funds Announce Appointment of New Lead Independent Director
|Link
|2022-09-30
|Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Q3 Portfolio Holdings
|Link
|2022-09-30
|Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2022
|Link
|2022-08-31
|Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Semiannual Report
|Link
|2022-08-02
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of September, October, and November 2022
|Link
|2022-05-26
|Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2022
|Link
|2022-05-17
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July, and August 2022
|Link
|2022-05-12
|ClearBridge and Western Asset Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchases for the First Quarter of 2022
|Link
|2022-02-28
|Closed-End Funds Product Guide
|Link
|2021-01-28
|Distribution Reclassifications (2019)
|Link
|2021-01-28
|Legg Mason 2020 Tax Guide
|Link
|2021-01-05
|Legg Mason 2019 Tax Guide
|Link
|2019-03-06
|Distribution Reclassifications (2018)
|Link
|2019-03-06
|Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2018)
|Link
|2019-02-04
|Legg Mason 2018 Tax Guide
|Link
|2018-12-31
|Report of Organizational Actions - Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc - Return of Capital (12-31-18)
|Link
|2018-04-13
|Distribution Reclassifications (2017)
|Link
|2018-03-19
|Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2016)
|Link
|2018-03-19
|Distribution Reclassifications (2016)
|Link
|2018-01-30
|Legg Mason 2017 Tax Guide
|Link
|2017-08-29
|Compensation Committee Charter
|Link
|2017-08-29
|Audit Committee Charter
|Link
|2017-08-29
|Nominating Committee Charter
|Link
|2017-02-15
|SCD, BWG and EMD Distributions March/April and May 2017
|Link
|2017-01-25
|Report of Organizational Actions - Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc - Return of Capital (12-31-16)
|Link
|2017-01-05
|EMD Financial Position - 12/29/16
|Link
|2016-12-22
|WA EMD, SBW, ESD Merger Completion and Share Conversion Prices Announcement
|Link
|2016-12-16
|Report of Organizational Actions - Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc - Return of Capital (12-16-16)
|Link
|2016-12-13
|WA EMD, SBW, ESD approved Mergers at Special Shareholder Meeting
|Link
|2016-12-02
|ESD/EMD/SBW Distributions December 2016
|Link
|2016-11-08
|ESD and SBW Distribution Press Release November 2016
|Link
|2016-09-28
|Statement of Additional Information - WA EMD, ESD, and SBW
|Link
|2016-08-17
|ESD Financial Position as of March 31, 2016
|Link
|2016-05-09
|ESD Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting April 29, 2016
|Link
|2016-02-17
|EMD, SBW, ESD - Announces Board Approval of Proposed Merger Plan
|Link
|2016-01-20
|Report of Organizational Actions - Western Asset Emerging Market Debt Fund
|Link
|2015-11-16
|Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor Adopt Share Repurchase Programs
|Link
|2015-07-22
|Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Officer
|Link
|2015-05-29
|RIT, ESD, SBW, BWG - Section 19 Notice as of May 29, 2015
|Link
|2015-04-29
|ESD - Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
|Link
|2014-02-28
|Certain Closed End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Funds Advisor, LLC Announce Investment Policy Change
|Link
|2013-05-31
|RIT, ESD, SBW, BWG - Section 19 Notice as of May 31, 2013
|Link
|2013-05-21
|LMP Fund Advisor
|Link
|2013-04-24
|ESD
|Link
|2013-01-25
|Closed End Funds Advised by LMP Fund Advisor
|Link
|2012-05-03
|ESD - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders as of April 27
|Link
|2012-04-18
|Western Asset: US Fixed-Income Municipal Manager Award
|Link
|2011-04-15
|ESD
|Link
|2010-03-01
|ESD - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
|Link
|2009-09-14
|ESD - Completion of Merger and Share Conversion Price
|Link
|2009-03-03
|ESD - Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
|Link
|2009-02-03
|ESD - Addition of Manager Under Sub-Advisory Agreement
|Link
|2008-09-26
|SCD
|Link
|2008-08-29
|EFL
|Link
|2008-05-27
|EFL
|Link
|2008-03-03
|ESD - Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting March 3
|Link
|2008-02-15
|EFL
|Link
|2007-08-16
|ESD - Changes to Non-Fundamental Investment Policies
|Link
|2007-05-23
|Changes to Investment Policies Relating to the Funds Definition of Emerging Market Country Announced
|Link
|2006-09-21
|ESD - Name Change to Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc.
|
