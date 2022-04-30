Log in
    EMD   US95766A1016

WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC.

(EMD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
9.670 USD   -1.23%
04/30WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND : Section 19 Notice - EMD and BWG (05/02/22)
PU
03/01WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND : Closed-End Funds Product Guide
PU
02/27WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND : Section 19 Notice - EMD and BWG (03/01/2022)
PU
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund : Section 19 Notice - EMD and BWG (05/02/22)

04/30/2022 | 08:17pm EDT
Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD: CUSIP: 95766A101) BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG: CUSIP: 10537L104)

May 2, 2022:

The following table provides estimates of the source of the Funds' distributions. These estimates are based on the Funds' fiscal year-to-date activity. The first section of the table (Section I) provides an estimate of the source of the Funds' current distributions. The second section of the table (Section II) provides information on the cumulative distributions for the Funds' current fiscal year. The information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, the Funds will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Funds during calendar year 2022 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on shareholders' tax returns. The Funds will also post Form(s) 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Funds' fiscal year-end.

Section I: April 2022 Distribution Section II: Fiscal Year-to-Date Distributions

Fund EMD BWG

Per Share DistributionNet Investment Income

Short-Term Gains (1)Long-Term Gains (1)Return of Capital (2)

Fiscal Year EndFiscal Year-to-Date Distributions

Net Investment IncomeShort-Term Gains (1)Long-Term Gains (1)

Return of Capital (2)

  • $ 0.0900

    • $ 0.0644

  • $ 0.0900

  • $ 0.0021

$ $

- -$ $

- -

  • $ 0.0256 Dec 31

    • $ 0.3600

      • $ 0.2575

  • $ 0.0879 Oct 31

  • $ 0.5300

  • $ 0.0124

$ $

- -$ $

- -

  • $ 0.1025

  • $ 0.5176

(1) May represent current period realized capital gains, which are subject to change based on the Fund's investment activity through its fiscal year end. Should the Fund's capital gains position change, the fiscal year-to-date amounts will be updated to reflect those changes.

(2) This amount may represent a return of the shareholders' principal, unrealized capital gains that may be recognized prior to the Fund's fiscal year-end, or some combination thereof. Should the Fund's capital gains position change, the fiscal year-to-date amounts will be updated to reflect those changes.

This Fund has a managed distribution policy that seeks to deliver the Fund's long-term total return potential through regular monthly distributions declared at a fixed rate per common share. Distributions may be paid in part or in full from net investment income, realized capital gains and by returning capital, or a combination thereof. Shareholders should note, however, that if a Fund's aggregate net investment income and net realized capital gains are less than the amount of the distribution level, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's assets and will constitute a return of the shareholder's capital. A return of capital is not taxable; rather it reduces a shareholder's tax basis in his or her shares of the Fund. The Board of Directors of the Fund may terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's shares.

https://www.franklintempleton.com/tools-and-resources/tax-center

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 00:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
