Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDO   US95790C1071

WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.

(GDO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
14.20 USD   +0.50%
04/30WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/02/22)
PU
03/28Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2022
BU
02/27WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice -Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.(03/01/2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/02/22)

04/30/2022 | 08:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO; CUSIP: 95790C107)

May 2, 2022:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.10100 per common share on May 2, 2022. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.01597 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2022 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Fund will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Fund's fiscal year-end.

https://www.franklintempleton.com/tools-and-resources/tax-center

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 00:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
04/30WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global Corporate ..
PU
03/28Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Positi..
BU
02/27WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice -Western Asset Global Corporate D..
PU
02/01IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING YOUR : 95790c107)
PU
02/01WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global Corporate ..
PU
2021WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice GDO (12/1/2021)
PU
2021WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global Corporate ..
PU
2021WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFIN : Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2021
BU
2021Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Earnings Results..
CI
2021WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global Corporate ..
PU
More news
Chart WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.-18.81%255
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.34%9 908
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.0.05%5 953
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.07%4 557
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.45%4 203
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.44%3 013