    GDO   US95790C1071

WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.

(GDO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-28 pm EDT
12.59 USD   +0.24%
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/01/23)

04/29/2023 | 08:18pm EDT
Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO; CUSIP: 95790C107)

May 1, 2023:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.10100 per common share on May 1, 2023. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.02854 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2024, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2023 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Fund will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Fund's fiscal year-end.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102 www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 00:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL CORPORATE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.-1.64%188
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.05%10 064
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.49%5 289
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.15%3 971
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.69%3 918
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.67%3 761
