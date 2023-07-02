Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income and then to liquidate and distribute substantially all of the Fund's net assets to stockholders. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of United States and foreign corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities. It has investments in sectors, including communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, information technology, materials, real estate, and utilities. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is the Fund's investment manager.

Sector Closed End Funds