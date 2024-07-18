16 Describe the calculation of the change in basis and the data that supports the calculation, such as the market values of securities and the valuation dates SEE STATEMENT 1

Statement 1

Information Furnished Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 6045B

Relating to Actions Affecting the Basis of Securities

Issuer's Name: Western Asset High Income Fund Inc. EIN: 57-1175065 Ticker Symbol: EHI Security Classification: Common Stock CUSIP Number: 95766B109

The Fund has determined that a portion of the distributions listed below that were paid during the Fund's taxable year ended May 31, 2024, are classified as return of capital:

Ex‐Date Rec Date Pay Date Per Share Per Share Per Share 5/22/2023 5/23/2023 6/1/2023 0.067000 - 0.067000 6/22/2023 6/23/2023 7/3/2023 0.067000 - 0.067000 7/21/2023 7/24/2023 8/1/2023 0.067000 - 0.067000 8/23/2023 8/24/2023 9/1/2023 0.067000 - 0.067000 9/21/2023 9/22/2023 10/2/2023 0.067000 - 0.067000 10/23/2023 10/24/2023 11/1/2023 0.067000 - 0.067000 11/21/2023 11/22/2023 12/1/2023 0.067000 - 0.067000 12/20/2023 12/21/2023 12/29/2023 0.067000 - 0.067000 1/23/2024 1/24/2024 2/1/2024 - 0.067000 0.067000 2/21/2024 2/22/2024 3/1/2024 - 0.067000 0.067000 3/20/2024 3/21/2024 4/1/2024 - 0.070000 0.070000 4/22/2024 4/23/2024 5/1/2024 - 0.070000 0.070000 5/22/2024 5/23/2024 6/3/2024 0.070000 - 0.070000 Total 0.606000 0.274000 0.880000

A return of capital is not considered taxable income to shareholders. Pursuant to IRC Section 301(c), the portion of a distribution which is a dividend (as defined under IRC Section 316) is includable in gross income while the portion of the distribution which is not a dividend shall be applied against and reduce the adjusted basis of the stock. Accordingly, shareholders who received these distributions should not include these amounts in taxable income, but instead pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Sections 301(c)(2) and 1016(a)(4), should treat them as a reduction of the cost basis of the applicable shares upon which these distributions were paid. In order to compute the required adjustment to cost basis, a shareholder should multiply the per share amount of each of the respective distributions by the number of shares held at each of the respective ex ‐dates.

If the shareholder has not sold or otherwise disposed of any shares during the taxable year ended May 31, 2024,

the information computed by the shareholder regarding the appropriate reduction in cost basis should be maintained in the shareholder's records until such time as the shareholder sells or otherwise disposes of such shares.

If the shareholder has sold or otherwise disposed of any shares during the taxable year ended May 31, 2024, the shareholder should increase the recognized gain or decrease the recognized loss on the respective shares sold by the per share amount of the above‐listed distribution multiplied by the respective shares held at each of the ex ‐dates listed which have been sold.

This information is being provided pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 6045(e), as amended. The tax information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal or tax advice. Franklin Templeton does not provide legal or tax advice to taxpayers. This material and any tax ‐related statements are not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used or relied upon, by any such taxpayer for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties. Please consult an attorney or tax professional for assistance as to how this information will impact your specific tax situation.

For more information, please contact the Fund at 1 ‐888‐777‐0102 or visit the Fund's web site at

www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed ‐end‐funds.