    EHI   US95766B1098

WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.

(EHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Global High Income Fund : Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2021

10/20/2021 | 08:03am EDT
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: EHI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of August 31, 2021.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
August 31, 2021 May 31, 2021 August 31, 2020
Total Assets (a)

$

355,358,018

 

$

355,438,859

 

$

645,629,819

 

Total Net Assets (a)

$

244,085,114

 

$

241,862,617

 

$

457,188,358

 

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)

$

10.75

 

$

10.66

 

$

10.42

 

Market Price Per Share

$

10.36

 

$

10.40

 

$

9.83

 

Premium / (Discount)

 

(3.63

)%

 

(2.44

)%

 

(5.66

)%

Outstanding Shares

 

22,697,297

 

 

22,697,297

 

 

43,867,477

 

 
Total Net Investment Income (c)

$

4,269,186

 

$

4,633,047

 

$

7,747,759

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

2,515,467

 

$

1,009,268

 

$

30,739,290

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

6,784,653

 

$

5,642,315

 

$

38,487,049

 

 
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (c)

$

0.19

 

$

0.20

 

$

0.18

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

0.11

 

$

0.04

 

$

0.70

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

0.30

 

$

0.24

 

$

0.88

 

 
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)

$

(1,972,886

)

$

(1,679,914

)

$

(4,348,219

)

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
Per Share (d)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.10

)

 
Loan Outstanding (d)

$

83,500,000

 

$

85,500,000

 

$

148,500,000

 

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (d)

$

23,548,763

 

$

21,448,500

 

$

30,775,375

 

Footnotes:
(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; total net assets do not include borrowings.
(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.
(c) For the quarter indicated.
(d) As of the date indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,3 M - -
Net income 2021 59,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 84,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,96x
Yield 2021 7,73%
Capitalization 234 M 234 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.3.30%234
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION24.45%9 399
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.38.10%6 521
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND21.60%4 459
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION52.68%3 214
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.94%2 698