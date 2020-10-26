Western Asset Global High Income Fund : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Log in
10/26/2020 | 08:12am EDT

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EHI,” announced today the results of the votes cast at the Fund’s annual meeting of shareholders held October 23, 2020.

Carol L. Colman, Daniel P. Cronin and Paolo M. Cucchi were elected as Class I Directors of the Fund by owners of its common stock to hold office until the annual meeting of shareholders in the year 2023 or thereafter when respective successors are duly elected and qualified or until they resign or are otherwise removed.

In addition, the ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accountants for the Fund has been duly approved for the Fund for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company that is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources.

For more information, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com.

Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Fund Announcement

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

© Business Wire 2020

