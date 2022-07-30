Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EHI   US95766B1098

WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.

(EHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
7.540 USD   +1.62%
07/30WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND : Section-19-notice-ehi-8-1-2022, Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (08/01/22)
PU
07/29WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND : Annual Report
PU
06/29WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND : Section 19 Notice - EHI (07/01/2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Global High Income Fund : Section-19-notice-ehi-8-1-2022, Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (08/01/22)

07/30/2022 | 08:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI; CUSIP: 95766B109)

August 1, 2022:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.06700 per common share on August 1, 2022. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00437 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2022 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Fund will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Fund's fiscal year-end.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102 www.lmcef.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 00:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
07/30WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Section-19-notice-ehi-8-1-2022, Section 19 Notice -..
PU
07/29WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Annual Report
PU
06/29WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Section 19 Notice - EHI (07/01/2022)
PU
04/30WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global High Incom..
PU
04/27Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February ..
BU
04/01WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global High Incom..
PU
01/29WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Semiannual Report - EHI
PU
01/26Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year E..
CI
2021WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2021
BU
2021WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Global High Incom..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 29,3 M - -
Net income 2021 59,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 84,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,96x
Yield 2021 7,73%
Capitalization 171 M 171 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.-25.42%171
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.49%9 591
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.49%6 155
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.81%4 286
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED2.68%4 166
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-7.47%4 030