Western Asset Global High Income Fund : Semiannual Report - EHI

Performance review

For the six months ended November 30, 2021, Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. returned -1.11% based on its net asset value ("NAV") i and -2.62% based on its New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") market price per share. The Fund's unmanaged benchmarks, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Indexii, the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield - 2% Issuer Cap Indexiii and the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global iv , returned 1.02%, 1.05% and -1.04%, respectively, over the same time frame. The Lipper High Yield (Leveraged) Closed-End Funds Category Averagev returned 0.48% for the same period. Please note that Lipper performance returns are based on each fund's NAV.

During this six-month period, the Fund made distributions to shareholders totaling $0.40 per share. As of November 30, 2021, the Fund estimates that all of the distributions were sourced from net investment income.* The performance table shows the Fund's six-month total return based on its NAV and market price as of November 30, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Performance Snapshot as of November 30, 2021 (unaudited)

6-Month Price Per Share Total Return** $10.15 (NAV) -1.11%† $9.74 (Market Price) -2.62%‡

All figures represent past performance and are not a guarantee of future results. Performance figures for periods shorter than one year represent cumulative figures and are not annualized.

Total returns are based on changes in NAV or market price, respectively. Returns reflect the deduction of all Fund expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, and other Fund expenses. Returns do not reflect the deduction of brokerage commissions or taxes that investors may pay on distributions or the sale of shares.

Total return assumes the reinvestment of all distributions, including returns of capital, if any, at NAV.

Total return assumes the reinvestment of all distributions, including returns of capital, if any, in additional shares in accordance with the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Looking for additional information?

The Fund is traded under the symbol "EHI" and its closing market price is available in most newspapers under the NYSE listings. The daily NAV is available online under the symbol "XEHIX" on most financial websites. Barron's and The Wall Street Journal's Monday edition both carry closed-end fund tables that provide additional information. In addition, the Fund issues a quarterly press release that can be found on most major financial websites as well as www.franklintempleton.com.