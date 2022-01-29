Western Asset Global High Income Fund : Semiannual Report - EHI
01/29/2022 | 07:31pm EST
Semi-Annual Report November 30, 2021
WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC. (EHI)
Fund objectives
The Fund's primary investment objective is high current income. The Fund's secondary investment objective is total return.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a global portfolio of securities consisting of below investment grade fixed income securities, emerging market fixed income securities and investment grade fixed income securities.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.
Letter from the chairman
Dear Shareholder,
We are pleased to provide the semi-annual report of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. for the six-month reporting period ended November 30, 2021. Please read on for Fund performance information during the Fund's reporting period.
As always, we remain committed to providing you with excellent service and a full spectrum of investment choices. We also remain committed to supplementing the support you receive from your financial advisor. One way we accomplish this is through our website, www.franklintempleton.com. Here you can gain immediate access to market and investment information, including:
Fund prices and performance,
Market insights and commentaries from our portfolio managers, and
A host of educational resources.
We look forward to helping you meet your financial goals.
Sincerely,
Jane Trust, CFA
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
December 31, 2021
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.
III
Performance review
For the six months ended November 30, 2021, Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. returned -1.11% based on its net asset value ("NAV") i and -2.62% based on its New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") market price per share. The Fund's unmanaged benchmarks, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Indexii, the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield - 2% Issuer Cap Indexiii and the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global iv , returned 1.02%, 1.05% and -1.04%, respectively, over the same time frame. The Lipper High Yield (Leveraged) Closed-End Funds Category Averagev returned 0.48% for the same period. Please note that Lipper performance returns are based on each fund's NAV.
During this six-month period, the Fund made distributions to shareholders totaling $0.40 per share. As of November 30, 2021, the Fund estimates that all of the distributions were sourced from net investment income.* The performance table shows the Fund's six-month total return based on its NAV and market price as of November 30, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Performance Snapshot as of November 30, 2021 (unaudited)
6-Month
Price Per Share
Total Return**
$10.15 (NAV)
-1.11%†
$9.74 (Market Price)
-2.62%‡
All figures represent past performance and are not a guarantee of future results. Performance figures for periods shorter than one year represent cumulative figures and are not annualized.
Total returns are based on changes in NAV or market price, respectively. Returns reflect the deduction of all Fund expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, and other Fund expenses. Returns do not reflect the deduction of brokerage commissions or taxes that investors may pay on distributions or the sale of shares.
Total return assumes the reinvestment of all distributions, including returns of capital, if any, at NAV.
Total return assumes the reinvestment of all distributions, including returns of capital, if any, in additional shares in accordance with the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.
V
