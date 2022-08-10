Log in
    HIO   US95766K1097

WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.

(HIO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
4.240 USD   -0.47%
07/30WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (08/01/22)
PU
06/30WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (07/01/22)
PU
05/27WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (06/01/22)
PU
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of June 30, 2022

08/10/2022 | 08:01am EDT
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: HIO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of June 30, 2022.

 
                            Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021
Total Net Assets         

 $             414,108,474

 $               469,134,972

 $             522,308,960

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a) 

 $                          4.35

 $                            4.93

 $                          5.49

Market Price Per Share

 $                          3.96

 $                            4.47

 $                          5.28

Premium / (Discount)      

(8.97)%

(9.33)%

(3.83)%

Outstanding Shares 

95,099,215

95,099,215

95,099,215

    
Total Net Investment Income (b)

 $                 7,612,190

 $                   7,283,779

 $                 7,700,049

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

 $             (54,079,759)

 $               (35,775,027)

 $                 7,776,494

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

 $             (46,467,569)

 $               (28,491,248)

 $               15,476,543

 
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (b)

 $                          0.08

 $                            0.08

 $                          0.08

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

 $                        (0.57)

 $                          (0.38)

 $                          0.08

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

 $                        (0.49)

 $                          (0.30)

 $                          0.16

 
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (c)

 $               (6,619,143)

 $                 (5,672,404)

 $               (8,502,662)

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
    Per Share (c)  

 $                        (0.07)

 $                          (0.06)

 $                        (0.09)

Footnotes:

(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.
(b) For the quarter indicated.
(c) As of the date indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”), an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials
Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.
Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2022
