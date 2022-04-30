Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HIO   US95766K1097

WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.

(HIO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 09:00:02 pm BST
4.220 USD   -1.86%
12:37pWESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/02/22)
PU
03/01Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of December 31, 2021
BU
02/28WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice -Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (03/01/2022)
PU
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/02/22)

04/30/2022 | 12:37pm BST
Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO; CUSIP: 95766K109)

May 2, 2022:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.03000 per common share on May 2, 2022. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00388 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2022 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Fund will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Fund's fiscal year-end.

https://www.franklintempleton.com/tools-and-resources/tax-center

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 11:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
