|2023-07-03
|Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (07/03/2023)
|2023-06-01
|Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (06/01/2023)
|2023-05-31
|Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Semiannual Report
|2023-05-15
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2023, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2023
|2023-05-01
|Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/01/2023), Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/01/2023)
|2023-03-31
|Western Asset US High Yield Sector Commentary
|2023-03-31
|Western Asset High Income Opportunity Closed End Fund Fact Sheet
|2023-03-01
|Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (03/01/2023)
|2023-02-28
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of December 2022, January and February 2023
|2023-02-14
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April and May 2023
|2023-02-03
|Policy and Procedures - Compensation Committee Charter
|2023-02-03
|Policy and Procedures - Audit Committee Charter
|2023-02-03
|Policy and Procedures - Nominating Committee Charter February 2023
|2023-02-01
|Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (02/01/2023)
|2022-12-31
|Franklin Templeton 2022 Closed-End Fund Distribution Summary
|2022-12-31
|Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of December 31, 2022
|2022-12-31
|Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Q1 Portfolio Holdings
|2022-11-30
|Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Annual Report
|2022-11-10
|Certain Closed End Funds Announce Appointment of New Lead Independent Director
|2022-08-10
|Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of June 30, 2022
|2022-08-02
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of September, October, and November 2022
|2022-06-30
|Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Q3 Portfolio Holdings
|2022-05-17
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, and August 2022
|2022-03-01
|Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of December 31, 2021
|2022-02-28
|Closed-End Funds Product Guide
|2022-02-16
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April and May 2022
|2022-02-10
|Policy and Procedures - Nominating Committee Charter February 2022
|2021-01-28
|Legg Mason 2020 Tax Guide
|2021-01-05
|Legg Mason 2019 Tax Guide
|2020-05-27
|Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Shareholders Vote to Approve New Agreements
|2020-03-25
|Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
|2020-03-11
|Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Stockholders Vote "FOR" Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund's Director Nominees
|2019-03-06
|Distribution Reclassifications (2018)
|2019-03-06
|Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2018)
|2019-02-04
|Legg Mason 2018 Tax Guide
|2018-04-13
|Distribution Reclassifications (2017)
|2018-03-19
|Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2016)
|2018-03-19
|Distribution Reclassifications (2016)
|2018-02-28
|Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2017)
|2018-01-30
|Legg Mason 2017 Tax Guide
|2017-09-30
|Report of Organizational Actions - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc - Return of Capital (09-30-17)
|2017-08-29
|Compensation Committee Charter
|2017-08-29
|Nominating Committee Charter
|2017-08-29
|Audit Committee Charter
|2017-02-14
|HIO Financial Positions as of 12/31/16
|2016-11-16
|Closed-End Funds Distributions Dec 2016, Jan and Feb 2017
|2016-08-29
|Announce MHY/HIO Merger (Completed August 26, 2016)
|2016-08-15
|MHY/HIO Special Shareholder Meeting / MHY/HIO Merger Approved
|2015-11-16
|MHY, HIO - Announce Board Approval of Proposed Merger Plan
|2015-11-16
|Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor Adopt Share Repurchase Programs
|2015-07-22
|Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Officer
|2015-02-02
|HIO - Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
|2014-12-23
|Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director
|2014-02-07
|HIO - Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
|2013-06-24
|HIO - Completion of Merger and Share Conversion Price
|2013-05-21
|LMP Fund Advisor
|2013-02-15
|HIF
|2013-01-25
|Closed End Funds Advised by LMP Fund Advisor
|2012-05-03
|HIF - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders as of April 27
|2012-04-18
|Western Asset: US Fixed-Income Municipal Manager Award
|2012-01-30
|HIO - Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting
|2011-04-15
|ESD
|2010-01-27
|HIO - Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting, January 27, 2010
|2009-11-23
|Western Asset Managed High Income Fund Inc. - HIO - Portfolio Composition as of September 30, 2009
|2008-03-03
|HIO - Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting
|2007-08-16
|HIO - Changes to Non-Fundamental Investment Policies
|2006-10-04
|HIO - Addition of Western Asset Management Company Limited Under Sub-Advisory Agreement
|2006-09-21
|HIO - Name Change to Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2023 00:27:05 UTC.