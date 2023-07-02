Date Title Link
2023-07-03 Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (07/03/2023) Link
2023-06-01 Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (06/01/2023) Link
2023-05-31 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Semiannual Report Link
2023-05-15 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2023, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2023 Link
2023-05-01 Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/01/2023), Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/01/2023) Link
2023-03-31 Western Asset US High Yield Sector Commentary Link
2023-03-31 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Closed End Fund Fact Sheet Link
2023-03-01 Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (03/01/2023) Link
2023-02-28 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of December 2022, January and February 2023 Link
2023-02-14 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April and May 2023 Link
2023-02-03 Policy and Procedures - Compensation Committee Charter Link
2023-02-03 Policy and Procedures - Audit Committee Charter Link
2023-02-03 Policy and Procedures - Nominating Committee Charter February 2023 Link
2023-02-01 Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (02/01/2023) Link
2022-12-31 Franklin Templeton 2022 Closed-End Fund Distribution Summary Link
2022-12-31 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of December 31, 2022 Link
2022-12-31 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Q1 Portfolio Holdings Link
2022-11-30 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Annual Report Link
2022-11-10 Certain Closed End Funds Announce Appointment of New Lead Independent Director Link
2022-08-10 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of June 30, 2022 Link
2022-08-02 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of September, October, and November 2022 Link
2022-06-30 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Q3 Portfolio Holdings Link
2022-05-17 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, and August 2022 Link
2022-03-01 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of December 31, 2021 Link
2022-02-28 Closed-End Funds Product Guide Link
2022-02-16 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April and May 2022 Link
2022-02-10 Policy and Procedures - Nominating Committee Charter February 2022 Link
2021-01-28 Legg Mason 2020 Tax Guide Link
2021-01-05 Legg Mason 2019 Tax Guide Link
2020-05-27 Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Shareholders Vote to Approve New Agreements Link
2020-03-25 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Link
2020-03-11 Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Stockholders Vote "FOR" Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund's Director Nominees Link
2019-03-06 Distribution Reclassifications (2018) Link
2019-03-06 Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2018) Link
2019-02-04 Legg Mason 2018 Tax Guide Link
2018-04-13 Distribution Reclassifications (2017) Link
2018-03-19 Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2016) Link
2018-03-19 Distribution Reclassifications (2016) Link
2018-02-28 Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2017) Link
2018-01-30 Legg Mason 2017 Tax Guide Link
2017-09-30 Report of Organizational Actions - Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc - Return of Capital (09-30-17) Link
2017-08-29 Compensation Committee Charter Link
2017-08-29 Nominating Committee Charter Link
2017-08-29 Audit Committee Charter Link
2017-02-14 HIO Financial Positions as of 12/31/16 Link
2016-11-16 Closed-End Funds Distributions Dec 2016, Jan and Feb 2017 Link
2016-08-29 Announce MHY/HIO Merger (Completed August 26, 2016) Link
2016-08-15 MHY/HIO Special Shareholder Meeting / MHY/HIO Merger Approved Link
2015-11-16 MHY, HIO - Announce Board Approval of Proposed Merger Plan Link
2015-11-16 Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor Adopt Share Repurchase Programs Link
2015-07-22 Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Officer Link
2015-02-02 HIO - Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Link
2014-12-23 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director Link
2014-02-07 HIO - Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Link
2013-06-24 HIO - Completion of Merger and Share Conversion Price Link
2013-05-21 LMP Fund Advisor Link
2013-02-15 HIF Link
2013-01-25 Closed End Funds Advised by LMP Fund Advisor Link
2012-05-03 HIF - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders as of April 27 Link
2012-04-18 Western Asset: US Fixed-Income Municipal Manager Award Link
2012-01-30 HIO - Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting Link
2011-04-15 ESD Link
2010-01-27 HIO - Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting, January 27, 2010 Link
2009-11-23 Western Asset Managed High Income Fund Inc. - HIO - Portfolio Composition as of September 30, 2009 Link
2008-03-03 HIO - Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting Link
2007-08-16 HIO - Changes to Non-Fundamental Investment Policies Link
2006-10-04 HIO - Addition of Western Asset Management Company Limited Under Sub-Advisory Agreement Link
2006-09-21 HIO - Name Change to Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Link

