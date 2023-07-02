Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to invest at least 80% of its net assets in high-yield securities and up to 20% in common stock equivalents, including options, warrants, and rights. The Fund invests in sectors, such as auto components, hotels, restaurants and leisure, household durables, multiline retail, specialty retail, beverages, food and staples, food products, household products, tobacco, energy equipment and services, oil, gas and consumable fuels, banks, capital markets, consumer finance, insurance, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and supplies, pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defense, and building products. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (LMPFA) is the Fundâs investment manager.

