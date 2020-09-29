Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.    HIX

WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.

(HIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset High Income Fund II : Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 08:11am EDT

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE: HIX) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of July 31, 2020.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
July 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 July 31, 2019
Total Assets (a)

$

829,147,266

 

$

770,744,811

 

$

922,146,276

 

Total Net Assets (a)

$

583,390,204

 

$

521,346,668

 

$

635,721,546

 

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)

$

6.93

 

$

6.19

 

$

7.47

 

Market Price Per Share

$

6.54

 

$

5.51

 

$

6.97

 

Premium / (Discount)

 

(5.63

)%

 

(10.99

)%

 

(6.69

)%

Outstanding Shares

 

84,238,872

 

 

84,238,872

 

 

85,156,216

 

 
Total Net Investment Income (c)

$

11,045,690

 

$

12,065,642

 

$

11,726,763

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

63,380,960

 

$

(106,587,750

)

$

13,686,216

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

74,426,650

 

$

(94,522,108

)

$

25,412,979

 

 
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (c)

$

0.13

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.14

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

0.75

 

$

(1.27

)

$

0.16

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

0.88

 

$

(1.13

)

$

0.30

 

 
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)

$

(5,741,675

)

$

(4,404,251

)

$

(4,768,550

)

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
Per Share (d)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.06

)

 
Loan Outstanding (d)

$

208,000,000

 

$

208,000,000

 

$

246,500,000

 

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (d)

$

28,301,250

 

$

28,219,000

 

$

15,301,750

 

Footnotes:

(a)

 

The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; total net assets do not include borrowings.

(b)

 

NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(c)

 

For the quarter indicated.

(d)

 

As of the date indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc., a diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.
08:11aWESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Announces Financial Position as of July 31, ..
BU
08/18WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II IN : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
08/14WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Announces Additional Tender Offer Details
BU
06/22WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Announces Plan for Tender Offer
BU
05/26WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS..
BU
04/02WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II IN : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
03/25WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II IN : Announces Financial Position as of Januar..
BU
2019WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II IN : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
2019WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting of ..
BU
2019WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones R..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 62,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -47,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,71x
Yield 2020 10,3%
Capitalization 542 M 542 M -
EV / Sales 2019 13,9x
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
William R. Hutchinson Lead Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.-4.45%542
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.34%5 963
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.17%3 286
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.55%2 413
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.58%2 204
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-34.50%1 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group