  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HIX   US95766J1025

WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.

(HIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
5.380 USD   +0.37%
Western Asset High Income Fund II : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (05/02/22)

04/30/2022 | 07:27am EDT
Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX; CUSIP: 95766J102)

May 2, 2022:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.04900 per common share on May 2, 2022. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00551 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2022 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Fund will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Fund's fiscal year-end.

https://www.franklintempleton.com/tools-and-resources/tax-center

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 11:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45,2 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,49x
Yield 2021 8,29%
Capitalization 316 M 316 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
William R. Hutchinson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.-24.86%316
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.34%9 908
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.0.05%5 953
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.07%4 557
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.45%4 203
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.44%3 013