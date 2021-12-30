Western Asset High Income Fund II : Semiannual Report - HIX
Semi-Annual Report October 31, 2021
WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC. (HIX)
The Fund intends to no longer mail paper copies of the Fund's s hareholder reports like this one, unless you specifically request paper copies of the reports from the Fund or from your financial intermediary (such as a broker-dealer or bank). Instead, the reports will be made available on a website, and you will be notified by mail each time a report is posted and provided with a website link to access the report.
If you invest through a financial intermediary and you already elected to receive shareholder reports electronically ("e-delivery"), you will not be affected by this change and you need not take any action. If you have not already elected e-delivery, you may elect to receive shareholder reports and other communications from the Fund electronically by contacting your financial intermediary
You may elect to receive all future reports in paper free of charge. If you invest through a financial intermediary, you can contact your financial intermediary to request that you continue to receive paper copies of your shareholder reports. That election will apply to all Legg Mason Funds held in your account at that financial intermediary. I f you are a direct shareholder with the Fund, you can call the Fund at 1-888-888-0151, or write to the Fund by regular mail at P.O. Box 505000, Louisville, KY 40233 or by overnight delivery to Computershare, 462 South 4th Street, Suite 1600, Louisville, KY 40202 to let the Fund know you wish to continue receiving paper copies of your shareholder reports. That election will apply to all Legg Mason Funds held in your account held directly with the fund complex.
Fund objectives
The Fund seeks to maximize current income. As a secondary o bjective , t he Fund seeks capital appreciation to the extent consistent w ith its objective of seeking to maximize current income.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in high-yield debt securities. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in debt securities of issuers located in emerging market countries
What's inside
Letter from the chairman
Performance review
Fund at a glance
Schedule of investments
Statement of assets and liabilities
Statement of operations
Statements of changes in net assets
Statement of cash flows
Financial highlights
Notes to financial statements
Additional shareholder information
Dividend reinvestment plan
Letter from the chairman
Dear Shareholder,
We are pleased to provide the semi-annual report of We stern Asset High Income Fund
Inc. for the six-month reporting period ended October 31, 2021. Please read on for Fund performance information during the Fund's reporting period.
As always, we remain committed to providing you with excellent service and a full
spectrum of investment choices. We also remain committed to suppleme nting the support you receive from your financial advisor. O ne way we accomplish this is through our website, www.franklintempleton.com. Here you can gain immediate access to market and investment information, including:
Fund prices and performance,
• Market insights and commentaries from our portfolio manage rs, and
A host of educational resources.
We look forward to helping you meet your financial goals.
Sincerely
Jane Trust, CFA
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
November 30, 2021
Performance review
For the six months ended October 31, 2021, We stern Asset High Income Fund II Inc. returned 2.16% based on its net asset value ("NAV") i and 6.83% based on its New Yo rk Stock Exchange ("NYSE") market price per share. The Fund's unmanaged benc hmarks, the Bloom berg U.S. Corporate High Yield - 2 % I ssuer Cap Indexii and the JPMorgan Emergin g Markets Bon d Index Global iii , returned 2.36% and 1.50%, respectively, for the same period. The Lipper High Yield (Leveraged) Closed-End Funds Category Average iv returned 2.86% over the same time frame. Please note that Lipper performance returns are based o n each fund's NAV
During this six-month period, the Fund made distributions to shareholders totaling $0.29 per share. As of October 31, 2021, the Fund estimates that 93% of the distributions were sourced from net investment income and 7% constituted a return of capital.* The performance table shows the Fund's s ix-month total return based on its NAV a nd market price as of October 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Performance Snapshot as of October 31, 2021 (unaudited)
6-Month
Price Per Share
Total Return**
$7.01
(NAV)
2.16%†
$7.27
(Market Price)
6.83%‡
All figures represent past performance and are not a guarantee of future results. Performance figures for periods shorter than one year represent cumulative figures and are not annualized.
Total returns are based on changes in NAV or market price, respectively. Returns reflect the deduction of all Fund expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, and other Fund expenses. Returns do not reflect the deduction of brokerage commissions or taxes that investors may pay on distributions or the sale of shares.
Total return assumes the reinvestment of all distributions, including returns of capital, if any, at NAV.
Total return assumes the reinvestment of all distributions, including returns of capital, if any, in additional shares in accordance with the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
Looking for additional information?
The Fund is traded under the symbol "HIX" and its closing market price is available in most newspapers under the NYSE listings. The daily NAV is available online under the symbol "XHGIX" on most financial websites. Barron's and The Wall Street Journal's Monday edition both carry closed-end fund tables that provide additional information. In addition, the Fund issues a quarterly press release that can be found on most major financial websites as well as www.franklintempleton.com.
These estimates are not for tax purposes. The Fund will issue a Form 1099 with final composition of the distributions for tax purposes after year-end. A return of capital is not taxable and results in a reduction in the tax basis of a shareholder's investment. For more information about a distribution's composition, please refer to the Fund's distribution press release or, if applicable, the Section 19 notice located in the press release section of our website, www.franklintempleton.com.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.
V
