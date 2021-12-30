Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIX   US95766J1025

WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.

(HIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset High Income Fund II : Semiannual Report - HIX

12/30/2021 | 01:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Semi-Annual Report October 31, 2021

WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC. (HIX)

The Fund intends to no longer mail paper copies of the Fund's s hareholder reports like this one, unless you specifically request paper copies of the reports from the Fund or from your financial intermediary (such as a broker-dealer or bank). Instead, the reports will be made available on a website, and you will be notified by mail each time a report is posted and provided with a website link to access the report.

If you invest through a financial intermediary and you already elected to receive shareholder reports electronically ("e-delivery"), you will not be affected by this change and you need not take any action. If you have not already elected e-delivery, you may elect to receive shareholder reports and other communications from the Fund electronically by contacting your financial intermediary

You may elect to receive all future reports in paper free of charge. If you invest through a financial intermediary, you can contact your financial intermediary to request that you continue to receive paper copies of your shareholder reports. That election will apply to all Legg Mason Funds held in your account at that financial intermediary. I f you are a direct shareholder with the Fund, you can call the Fund at 1-888-888-0151, or write to the Fund by regular mail at P.O. Box 505000, Louisville, KY 40233 or by overnight delivery to Computershare, 462 South 4th Street, Suite 1600, Louisville, KY 40202 to let the Fund know you wish to continue receiving paper copies of your shareholder reports. That election will apply to all Legg Mason Funds held in your account held directly with the fund complex.

INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NOT FDIC INSURED • NO BANK GUARANTEE • MAY LOSE VALUE

Fund objectives

The Fund seeks to maximize current income. As a secondary o bjective , t he Fund seeks capital appreciation to the extent consistent w ith its objective of seeking to maximize current income.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in high-yield debt securities. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in debt securities of issuers located in emerging market countries

What's inside

Letter from the chairman

III

Performance review

V

Fund at a glance

1

Schedule of investments

2

Statement of assets and liabilities

21

Statement of operations

22

Statements of changes in net assets

23

Statement of cash flows

24

Financial highlights

26

Notes to financial statements

28

Additional shareholder information

43

Dividend reinvestment plan

44

II Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

Letter from the chairman

Dear Shareholder,

We are pleased to provide the semi-annual report of We stern Asset High Income Fund

  1. Inc. for the six-month reporting period ended October 31, 2021. Please read on for Fund performance information during the Fund's reporting period.

As always, we remain committed to providing you with excellent service and a full

spectrum of investment choices. We also remain committed to suppleme nting the support you receive from your financial advisor. O ne way we accomplish this is through our website, www.franklintempleton.com. Here you can gain immediate access to market and investment information, including:

  • Fund prices and performance,

• Market insights and commentaries from our portfolio manage rs, and

  • A host of educational resources.

We look forward to helping you meet your financial goals.

Sincerely

Jane Trust, CFA

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

November 30, 2021

We stern Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

III

(This page intentionally left blank.)

Performance review

For the six months ended October 31, 2021, We stern Asset High Income Fund II Inc. returned 2.16% based on its net asset value ("NAV") i and 6.83% based on its New Yo rk Stock Exchange ("NYSE") market price per share. The Fund's unmanaged benc hmarks, the Bloom berg U.S. Corporate High Yield - 2 % I ssuer Cap Indexii and the JPMorgan Emergin g Markets Bon d Index Global iii , returned 2.36% and 1.50%, respectively, for the same period. The Lipper High Yield (Leveraged) Closed-End Funds Category Average iv returned 2.86% over the same time frame. Please note that Lipper performance returns are based o n each fund's NAV

During this six-month period, the Fund made distributions to shareholders totaling $0.29 per share. As of October 31, 2021, the Fund estimates that 93% of the distributions were sourced from net investment income and 7% constituted a return of capital.* The performance table shows the Fund's s ix-month total return based on its NAV a nd market price as of October 31, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Performance Snapshot as of October 31, 2021 (unaudited)

6-Month

Price Per Share

Total Return**

$7.01

(NAV)

2.16%†

$7.27

(Market Price)

6.83%‡

All figures represent past performance and are not a guarantee of future results. Performance figures for periods shorter than one year represent cumulative figures and are not annualized.

  • Total returns are based on changes in NAV or market price, respectively. Returns reflect the deduction of all Fund expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, and other Fund expenses. Returns do not reflect the deduction of brokerage commissions or taxes that investors may pay on distributions or the sale of shares.
  • Total return assumes the reinvestment of all distributions, including returns of capital, if any, at NAV.
  • Total return assumes the reinvestment of all distributions, including returns of capital, if any, in additional shares in accordance with the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Looking for additional information?

The Fund is traded under the symbol "HIX" and its closing market price is available in most newspapers under the NYSE listings. The daily NAV is available online under the symbol "XHGIX" on most financial websites. Barron's and The Wall Street Journal's Monday edition both carry closed-end fund tables that provide additional information. In addition, the Fund issues a quarterly press release that can be found on most major financial websites as well as www.franklintempleton.com.

  • These estimates are not for tax purposes. The Fund will issue a Form 1099 with final composition of the distributions for tax purposes after year-end. A return of capital is not taxable and results in a reduction in the tax basis of a shareholder's investment. For more information about a distribution's composition, please refer to the Fund's distribution press release or, if applicable, the Section 19 notice located in the press release section of our website, www.franklintempleton.com.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

V

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 06:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.
01:27aWESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Semiannual Report - HIX
PU
12/01WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Section 19 Notice - HIX (12/1/2021)
PU
09/15WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2021
BU
09/01WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Fund II ..
PU
08/02WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Fund II ..
PU
07/01WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Fund II ..
PU
06/28Western Asset High Income Fund Ii Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
06/01WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Fund II ..
PU
05/18Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Distributions for the Months of June, ..
CI
05/03WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Fund II ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45,2 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,49x
Yield 2021 8,29%
Capitalization 404 M 404 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
William R. Hutchinson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.-0.58%404
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION23.45%9 625
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.25.85%5 910
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND30.99%4 822
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION55.45%3 314
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.70%2 613