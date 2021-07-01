Log in
    HIX   US95766J1025

WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.

(HIX)
Western Asset High Income Fund II : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (7-1-21)

07/01/2021 | 07:11am EDT
Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX; CUSIP: 95766J102)

July 1, 2021:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.04900 per common share on July 1, 2021. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00487 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2021 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102 www.lmcef.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
