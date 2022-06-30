Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYI   US95768B1070

WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.

(HYI)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-06-23
11.99 USD   +1.27%
06:23aWESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (07/01/22)
PU
05/24WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (06/01/22)
PU
04/29WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (05/02/22)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (07/01/22)

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI; CUSIP: 95768B107)

July 1, 2022:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.09450 per common share on July 1, 2022. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.01246 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2022 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Fund will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Fund's fiscal year-end.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102 www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
06:23aWESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPP : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Define..
PU
05/24WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPP : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Define..
PU
04/29WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPP : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Define..
PU
04/27Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as ..
BU
02/01IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING YOUR : 95768b107)
PU
02/01WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPP : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Define..
PU
2021WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPP : Section 19 Notice - HYI (12/1/2021)
PU
2021WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPP : Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2021
BU
2021WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPP : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Define..
PU
2021WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPP : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Define..
PU
More news
Chart WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Paolo M. Cucchi Independent Director
William R. Hutchinson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.-23.97%273
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-15.67%8 806
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-8.50%5 442
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-0.68%4 118
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-7.12%4 066
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.15%4 048