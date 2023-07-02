Date Title Link
2023-07-03 Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (07/03/23) Link
2023-06-01 Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (06/01/23) Link
2023-05-15 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2023, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2023 Link
2023-05-01 Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/01/23), Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/01/23) Link
2023-03-31 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Trust Fact Sheet Link
2023-03-31 Western Asset US High Yield Sector Commentary Link
2023-03-01 Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (03/01/23) Link
2023-02-28 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2023, Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2023 Link
2023-02-28 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of December 2022, January and February 2023 Link
2023-02-28 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Q3 Portfolio Holdings Link
2023-02-14 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April and May 2023 Link
2023-02-03 Policy and Procedures - Compensation Committee Charter Link
2023-02-03 Policy and Procedures - Audit Committee Charter Link
2023-02-03 Policy and Procedures - Nominating Committee Charter February 2023 Link
2023-02-01 Section 19 Notice - Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (02/01/23) Link
2023-01-31 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Semiannual Report Link
2022-12-31 Franklin Templeton 2022 Closed-End Fund Distribution Summary Link
2022-11-10 Certain Closed End Funds Announce Appointment of New Lead Independent Director Link
2022-08-31 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2022 Link
2022-08-31 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Q1 Portfolio Holdings Link
2022-08-02 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of September, October, and November 2022 Link
2022-07-31 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Annual Report Link
2022-05-17 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, and August 2022 Link
2022-02-28 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2022 Link
2022-02-28 Closed-End Funds Product Guide Link
2022-02-16 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April and May 2022 Link
2022-02-10 Policy and Procedures - Nominating Committee Charter February 2022 Link
2021-01-28 Legg Mason 2020 Tax Guide Link
2021-01-05 Legg Mason 2019 Tax Guide Link
2019-03-06 Distribution Reclassifications (2018) Link
2019-03-06 Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2018) Link
2019-02-04 Legg Mason 2018 Tax Guide Link
2018-03-19 Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2016) Link
2018-03-19 Distribution Reclassifications (2016) Link
2018-01-30 Legg Mason 2017 Tax Guide Link
2017-08-29 Compensation Committee Charter Link
2017-08-29 Audit Committee Charter Link
2017-08-29 Nominating Committee Charter Link
2016-11-16 Closed-End Funds Distributions Dec 2016, Jan and Feb 2017 Link
2015-12-15 HYI - Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders (December 2015) Link
2015-11-16 Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor Adopt Share Repurchase Programs Link
2015-11-16 HYI - Announces Investment Policy Modification Link
2015-07-30 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. - HYI - Financial Position as of May 31, 2015 Link
2015-07-22 Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Officer Link
2014-12-23 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director Link
2014-08-22 WA High Yield Income Fund Form 8937 August 2014 Link
2014-02-28 Certain Closed End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Funds Advisor, LLC Announce Investment Policy Change Link
2013-12-19 HYI - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, December 16, 2013 Link
2013-08-23 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Form 8937 August 2013 Link
2013-05-21 LMP Fund Advisor Link
2013-01-25 Closed End Funds Advised by LMP Fund Advisor Link
2012-12-19 HYI - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Link
2012-04-18 Western Asset: US Fixed-Income Municipal Manager Award Link
2011-12-13 HYI - Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Link
2011-04-15 ESD Link
2010-10-27 HYI Raises $479.3 Million, Starts Trading on the NYSE Link

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2023 00:23:04 UTC.