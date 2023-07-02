Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide high income. The Fund's secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of high-yield corporate fixed-income securities with varying maturities. Its corporate securities include those securities that are issued or originated by United States or foreign public or private corporations and other business entities. The Fund invests in various industrial sectors, which include communications, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities. The Fund's investment manager is Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC.

