Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund : Section 19 Notice - WIA (07/31/23)
Yesterday at 08:39 pm
Share
Date
Title
Link
2023-07-31
Section 19 Notice - WIA (07/31/23)
Link
2023-06-30
WIA Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Product Commentary
Link
2023-06-30
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Fact Sheet
Link
2023-06-30
Section 19 Notice - WIA (06/30/23)
Link
2023-06-01
Section 19 Notice - WIA (05/31/23)
Link
2023-05-31
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Semiannual Report
Link
2023-05-17
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July, August, September, October and November 2023, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July, August, September, October and November 2023
Link
2023-02-28
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Q1 Portfolio Holdings
Link
2023-02-28
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of December 2022, January and February 2023
Link
2023-02-14
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of March, April and May 2023
Link
2023-01-31
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Annual Report
Link
2023-01-31
Section 19 Notice - WIA (01/31/23)
Link
2022-12-31
Franklin Templeton 2022 Closed-End Fund Distribution Summary
Link
2022-08-31
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Q3 Portfolio Holdings
Link
2022-05-17
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July, August, September, October, and November 2022
Link
2022-02-16
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of March, April and May 2022
Link
2021-05-19
Governance and Nominating Committee Charter
Link
2021-05-19
Governance and Nominating Committee Charter
Link
2021-03-25
Audit Committee Charter
Link
2021-01-28
Legg Mason 2020 Tax Guide
Link
2021-01-05
Legg Mason 2019 Tax Guide
Link
2020-04-24
Audit Committee Charter
Link
2020-04-24
Audit Committee Charter
Link
2019-03-06
Distribution Reclassifications (2018)
Link
2019-03-06
Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2018)
Link
2019-02-04
Legg Mason 2018 Tax Guide
Link
2016-03-02
WIA, WIW Enhanced Investment Strategies and Share Repurchase Programs
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2023 00:38:19 UTC.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund's second investment objective is capital appreciation, when consistent with current income. Under normal market conditions and at the time of purchase, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total managed assets in inflation-linked securities and at least 60% of its total managed assets in United States Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. The Fund may also invest up to 40% of its total managed assets in non-United States dollar investments. The Fund may invest no more than 10% of its total managed assets in investments rated below investment grade at the time of purchase. The Fund may engage in currency strategies, using instruments, such as currency forwards, futures and options. Western Asset Management Company, LLC is the Fund's investment adviser.