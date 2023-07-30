Date Title Link
2023-07-31 Section 19 Notice - WIA (07/31/23) Link
2023-06-30 WIA Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Product Commentary Link
2023-06-30 Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Fact Sheet Link
2023-06-30 Section 19 Notice - WIA (06/30/23) Link
2023-06-01 Section 19 Notice - WIA (05/31/23) Link
2023-05-31 Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Semiannual Report Link
2023-05-17 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July, August, September, October and November 2023, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July, August, September, October and November 2023 Link
2023-02-28 Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Q1 Portfolio Holdings Link
2023-02-28 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of December 2022, January and February 2023 Link
2023-02-14 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of March, April and May 2023 Link
2023-01-31 Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Annual Report Link
2023-01-31 Section 19 Notice - WIA (01/31/23) Link
2022-12-31 Franklin Templeton 2022 Closed-End Fund Distribution Summary Link
2022-08-31 Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Q3 Portfolio Holdings Link
2022-05-17 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of June, July, August, September, October, and November 2022 Link
2022-02-16 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of March, April and May 2022 Link
2021-05-19 Governance and Nominating Committee Charter Link
2021-03-25 Audit Committee Charter Link
2021-01-28 Legg Mason 2020 Tax Guide Link
2021-01-05 Legg Mason 2019 Tax Guide Link
2020-04-24 Audit Committee Charter Link
2019-03-06 Distribution Reclassifications (2018) Link
2019-03-06 Qualified Dividend Income Percentage for Individual Shareholders (2018) Link
2019-02-04 Legg Mason 2018 Tax Guide Link
2016-03-02 WIA, WIW Enhanced Investment Strategies and Share Repurchase Programs Link

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2023 00:38:19 UTC.