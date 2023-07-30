Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund's second investment objective is capital appreciation, when consistent with current income. Under normal market conditions and at the time of purchase, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total managed assets in inflation-linked securities and at least 60% of its total managed assets in United States Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. The Fund may also invest up to 40% of its total managed assets in non-United States dollar investments. The Fund may invest no more than 10% of its total managed assets in investments rated below investment grade at the time of purchase. The Fund may engage in currency strategies, using instruments, such as currency forwards, futures and options. Western Asset Management Company, LLC is the Fund's investment adviser.

Sector Closed End Funds