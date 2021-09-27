Log in
Western Asset Inflation Linked Opportunities & Income Fund : Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of October and November 2021 

09/27/2021 | 11:05am EDT
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed-end funds have declared their distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy for the months of October and November 2021.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

October

10/22/2021

10/21/2021

10/29/2021

November

11/22/2021

11/19/2021

11/30/2021

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

 

Change
from
Previous
Distribution

WIW

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

October

$0.04350

$0.0075

 

November

$0.04350

 

 

Pursuant to its managed distribution policy, the Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to shareholders at a fixed rate per common share, which rate may be adjusted from time to time by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Under the Fund’s managed distribution policy, if, for any monthly distribution, the value of the Fund’s net investment income and net realized capital gain is less than the amount of the distribution, the difference will be distributed from the Fund’s net assets (and may constitute a “return of capital”). The Board of Trustees may modify, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time. Any such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s shares.

The Fund’s distributions have been set based on the current level of income generated from the Fund’s investment portfolio and accumulated capital gains, if any. Based on the Funds’ tax accounting records, which also factors in currency fluctuations, each Fund’s estimated source of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions is presented in the table below:

Fund

Fiscal
Year
End

 

Income

 

Short-Term
Capital
Gains

 

Long-Term
Capital
Gains

 

Return
of
Capital

 

WIW

Nov 30

 

80.70%

 

15.40%

 

3.90%

 

-

(a)

(a) Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through November 30, 2021.

The updated estimated components of the distributions announced today will be provided to shareholders of record in a separate notice when the distributions are paid.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2021
