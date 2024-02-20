Franklin Templeton Fund Adviser, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of March, April and May 2024.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date March 3/21/2024 3/20/2024 4/1/2024 April 4/23/2024 4/22/2024 5/1/2024 May 5/23/2024 5/22/2024 6/3/2024

Ticker Fund Name Month Amount TYPE Change from Previous Distribution PAI Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. March $0.04900 Income $0.00050 April $0.04900 Income May $0.04900 Income WEA Western Asset Premier Bond Fund March $0.07000 Income - April $0.07000 Income May $0.07000 Income

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2025, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Franklin Templeton Fund Adviser, LLC (formerly known as Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC) is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

The Funds’ common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share price will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss. All investments are subject to risk, including the risk of loss.

INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

