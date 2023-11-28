Official WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE INCOME FUND INC. press release
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2023
November 28, 2023 at 08:11 am EST
Share
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: PAI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2023.
Current Q
Previous Q
Prior Yr Q
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Total Net Assets
$
115,531,243
$
120,351,960
$
115,563,785
NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a)
$
12.15
$
12.65
$
12.15
Market Price Per Share
$
11.25
$
11.63
$
11.19
Premium / (Discount)
(7.41)%
(8.06)%
(7.90)%
Outstanding Shares
9,510,962
9,510,962
9,510,962
Total Net Investment Income (b)
$
1,448,715
$
1,330,352
$
1,434,855
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)
$
(4,942,6520)
$
(1,175,641)
$
(7,420,792)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)
$
(3,493,937)
$
154,711
$
(5,985,937)
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (b)
$
0.15
$
0.14
$
0.15
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)
$
(0.52)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.78)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)
$
(0.37)
$
0.02
$
(0.63)
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (c)
$
793,005
$
671,070
$
407,296
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
Per Share (c)
$
0.08
$
0.07
$
0.04
Footnotes:
(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.
(b) For the quarter indicated.
(c) As of the period indicated above.
This financial data is unaudited.
The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. is a closed-end investment company that invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. Its investment adviser is Western Asset Management Company; a subsidiary of Franklin Resources. Western Asset Management Company has managed the Fund since its inception in March 1973.
For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.
Category: Financials
Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.
Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231128930663/en/
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, consistent with prudent investment risk, through investment in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed debt securities and in certain equity securities. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities that are rated in the Baa or BBB categories or above at the time of purchase by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (NRSROs) or unrated securities of comparable quality at the time of purchase (as determined by the Adviser). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% in other fixed income securities, and not more than 25% in securities restricted as to resale. Western Asset Management Company, LLC (Western Asset), the Fund's investment adviser.