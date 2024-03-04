Effective March 1, 2024, the named portfolio management team responsible for the day-to-day oversight of the Fund is as follows:

Michael Buchanan

Daniel Alexander

Ryan Brist

Kurt Halvorson

Blanton Keh

Molly Schwartz

About Western Asset

Western Asset is one of the world’s leading fixed-income managers with 50 years of experience and $384.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2023. With a focus on long-term fundamental value investing that employs a top-down and bottom-up approach, the firm has nine offices around the globe and deep experience across the range of fixed income sectors. Founded in 1971, Western Asset has been recognized for delivering superior levels of client service alongside its approach emphasizing team management and intensive proprietary research, supported by robust risk management. To learn more about Western Asset, please visit www.westernasset.com. Western Asset is an independent specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,400 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

