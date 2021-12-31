Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (12/31/21)

Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI; CUSIP: 95790A101)

December 31, 2021:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.06650 per common share on December 31, 2021. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00354 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2021 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns.

