  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IGI   US95790A1016

WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST INC.

(IGI)
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (12/31/21)

12/31/2021 | 11:27am EST
Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI; CUSIP: 95790A101)

December 31, 2021:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.06650 per common share on December 31, 2021. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00354 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2021 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102 www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 16:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Chart WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST INC.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,68 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
William R. Hutchinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST INC.-3.04%231
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION24.16%9 662
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.25.85%5 939
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND31.92%4 781
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION54.71%3 263
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.63%2 612