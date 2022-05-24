Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (06/01/22)

Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI; CUSIP: 95790A101)

June 1, 2022:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.06650 per common share on June 1, 2022. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00137 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2022 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Fund will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Fund's fiscal year-end.

