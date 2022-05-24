Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGI   US95790A1016

WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST INC.

(IGI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/24 02:25:02 pm EDT
17.19 USD   -0.17%
01:39pWESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (06/01/22)
PU
04/27WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (05/02/22)
PU
04/27Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.  Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (06/01/22)

05/24/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI; CUSIP: 95790A101)

June 1, 2022:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.06650 per common share on June 1, 2022. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00137 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2022 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Fund will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Fund's fiscal year-end.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102 www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 17:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST INC.
01:39pWESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade ..
PU
04/27WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade ..
PU
04/27Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.  Announces Financial Posi..
BU
04/01WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade ..
PU
03/01WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade ..
PU
02/01WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade ..
PU
01/29WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFIN : Annual Report - IGI
PU
2021WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Investment Grade ..
PU
2021WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFIN : Section 19 Notice IGI (12/01/2021)
PU
2021WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFIN : Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2021
BU
More news
Chart WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,22
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
William R. Hutchinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST INC.-21.23%187
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-13.59%9 023
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-1.19%5 876
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.36%4 499
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.45%4 210
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-12.13%2 929