WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.

(MMU)
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund : Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2020

10/26/2020 | 08:11am EDT

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (NYSE: MMU) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of August 31, 2020.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
August 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 August 31, 2019
Total Assets (a)

$

842,362,201

 

$

815,826,443

 

$

863,156,319

 

Total Net Assets (a)

$

592,478,753

 

$

565,454,381

 

$

610,987,432

 

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)

$

13.66

 

$

13.04

 

$

14.09

 

Market Price Per Share

$

12.33

 

$

12.03

 

$

14.18

 

Premium / (Discount)

 

(9.74

)%

 

(7.75

)%

 

0.64

%

Outstanding Shares

 

43,367,851

 

 

43,367,851

 

 

43,352,455

 

 
Total Net Investment Income (c)(d)

$

6,130,288

 

$

6,273,467

 

$

6,721,047

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

26,881,306

 

$

(57,097,640

)

$

16,846,288

 

Preferred Dividends Paid from Net Investment Income (c)

$

(132,562

)

$

(1,022,780

)

$

(1,069,566

)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

32,879,032

 

$

(51,846,953

)

$

22,497,769

 

 
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (c)(d)

$

0.14

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.16

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

0.62

 

$

(1.32

)

$

0.39

 

Preferred Dividends Paid from Net Investment Income (c)

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.02

)

Net Increase (Decrease)in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

0.76

 

$

(1.20

)

$

0.53

 

 
Undistributed Net Investment Income (e)

$

(102,849

)

$

(245,915

)

$

2,256,425

 

Undistributed Net Investment Income
Per Share (e)

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.01

)

$

0.05

 

 
Auction Rate Preferred Stock (e)

$

27,650,000

 

$

27,650,000

 

$

28,050,000

 

Variable Rate Demand Preferred Stock (e)

$

217,575,000

 

$

217,575,000

 

$

217,575,000

 

Footnotes:

(a)

The difference between the Fund’s total assets and total net assets is due primarily to its outstanding auction rate preferred stock (“ARPS) and variable rate demand preferred stock (“VRDPS”); total net assets do not include the liquidation value of ARPS and VRDPS.

(b)

NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(c)

For the quarter indicated.

(d)

Excludes distributions paid to preferred stockholders from net investment income.

(e)

As of the date indicated above.

Amount represents less than $0.01 per share.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end investment management company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

© Business Wire 2020

