Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.

WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.

(MMU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

10/26/2020 | 08:12am EDT

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (the “Fund”), which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MMU,” announced today the results of the votes cast at the Fund’s annual meeting of shareholders held October 23, 2020.

Robert D. Agdern and William R. Hutchinson were elected as Class III Directors of the Fund by holders of the Fund’s common stock, auction rate cumulative preferred stock and variable rate demand preferred stock, voting together as a single class, to hold office until the annual meeting of shareholders in the year 2023 or thereafter when respective successors are duly elected and qualified or until they resign or are otherwise removed.

In addition, the ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accountants for each Fund has been duly approved for the Fund for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc., is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

For more information, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com.

Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Fund Announcement

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,39 M - -
Net Debt 2020 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -104x
Yield 2020 4,95%
Capitalization 533 M 533 M -
EV / Sales 2019 21,3x
EV / Sales 2020 22,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 12,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Paolo M. Cucchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.-7.66%533
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.72%5 934
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.31%3 428
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.15%2 351
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-26.63%2 265
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-36.09%1 939
