    MMU   US95766M1053

WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.

(MMU)
  Report
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (12/31/21)

12/31/2021 | 09:57am EST
Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (MMU; CUSIP: 95766M105)

December 31, 2021:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.04050 per common share on December 31, 2021. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00900 per share of this distribution may be long term capital gains. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2021 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102 www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 14:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,9 M - -
Net income 2021 73,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 568 M 568 M -
EV / Sales 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,10 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.2.02%568
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION24.16%9 662
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.25.85%5 939
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND31.92%4 781
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION54.71%3 263
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.63%2 612