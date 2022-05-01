Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMU   US95766M1053

WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.

(MMU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
11.10 USD   +0.18%
WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (05/02/22)
PU
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2022
BU
WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND : Section 19 Notice - MMU (03/01/22)
PU
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (05/02/22)

05/01/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (MMU; CUSIP: 95766M105)

May 2, 2022:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.03900 per common share on May 2, 2022. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00156 per share of this distribution may be long term capital gains. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2022 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Funds will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Funds" fiscal year-end.

https://www.franklintempleton.com/tools-and-resources/tax-center

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 17:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,9 M - -
Net income 2021 73,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 481 M 481 M -
EV / Sales 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.-15.14%481
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.34%9 908
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.0.05%5 953
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.07%4 557
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.45%4 203
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.44%3 013